Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat in Response to Sweden's Diplomatic Action
Diplomatic Tensions Between Iran and Sweden
Background of the Diplomatic Expulsion
DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iran asked a Swedish diplomat to leave the country in retaliation to similar move from Sweden on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, describing the Swedish action as "unjustified".
Sweden's Actions and Justification
Summoning of Iran's Ambassador
Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador and asked an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to leave the country, citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Iran's Response to Sweden
Summoning of Swedish Ambassador in Tehran
Protest Against Swedish Policies
Iran's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had also summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran and protested his country's policies towards Iran "especially the offensive rhetoric about Iran and the hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups".
(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)