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Headlines

Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action, foreign ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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headlines International Relations Middle East Politics

Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat in Response to Sweden's Diplomatic Action

Diplomatic Tensions Between Iran and Sweden

Background of the Diplomatic Expulsion

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iran asked a Swedish diplomat to leave the country in retaliation to similar move from Sweden on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, describing the Swedish action as "unjustified".

Sweden's Actions and Justification

Summoning of Iran's Ambassador

Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador and asked an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to leave the country, citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Iran's Response to Sweden

Summoning of Swedish Ambassador in Tehran

Protest Against Swedish Policies

Iran's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had also summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran and protested his country's policies towards Iran "especially the offensive rhetoric about Iran and the hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups".

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • On September 16, 2026, Sweden expelled an Iranian embassy official, citing activities inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (internazionale.it).
  • In retaliation, on September 17, Iran demanded that a Swedish diplomat leave Iran and summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Tehran, protesting Swedish policies and “offensive rhetoric,” including hosting of anti‑Iranian groups (internazionale.it).
  • The diplomatic tit‑for‑tat unfolds amid broader strains: Sweden previously suspended visas for Iranian embassy staff after the execution of an Iranian‑Swedish dual national, and past incidents include an Iran–Sweden prisoner swap and the detention of a Swedish EU diplomat (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran expel a Swedish diplomat?
Iran expelled a Swedish diplomat in retaliation for Sweden asking an Iranian official to leave, following diplomatic tensions.
What prompted Sweden to expel an Iranian diplomat?
Sweden cited activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as the reason for expelling an Iranian diplomat.
How did Iran respond to Sweden's actions?
Iran summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran and protested Sweden's policies and rhetoric towards Iran.
What are the allegations made by Iran against Sweden?
Iran accused Sweden of using offensive rhetoric and hosting anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups.
What international agreement was referenced in the expulsion?
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations was cited by Sweden regarding the expulsion.

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