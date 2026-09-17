UBS Chairman Calls AT1 Capital Proposal an Acceptable Compromise
Swiss Parliamentary Committee's Proposal on AT1 Bonds
UBS Response to Capital Requirement Changes
Chairman Colm Kelleher's Statement
ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary committee's proposal to allow UBS to use Additional Tier 1 bonds to meet some of its capital requirements under new banking rules is a compromise the bank can live with, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said on Thursday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)