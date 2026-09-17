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UBS Chairman says AT1 capital proposal is an acceptable compromise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS Chairman says AT1 capital proposal is an acceptable compromise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UBS Chairman Calls AT1 Capital Proposal an Acceptable Compromise

Swiss Parliamentary Committee's Proposal on AT1 Bonds

UBS Response to Capital Requirement Changes

Chairman Colm Kelleher's Statement

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary committee's proposal to allow UBS to use Additional Tier 1 bonds to meet some of its capital requirements under new banking rules is a compromise the bank can live with, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said on Thursday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • UBS can live with the WAK‑S compromise of 50% CET1 and 50% AT1 backing as more balanced than the Federal Council’s 100% CET1 proposal, helping limit additional cost to about USD 13 billion (ubs.com)
  • The compromise emerged from the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee of the Council of States amid debate on tougher rules after the Credit Suisse collapse, aiming to preserve UBS’s global competitiveness while strengthening loss‑absorbing capacity (parlament.ch)
  • Parliament has postponed the upper house vote to next week as debate continues; alternate proposals include backing foreign units with 90% CET1 rather than AT1, which would raise costs and may gain traction (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AT1 capital proposal for UBS?
A Swiss parliamentary committee suggests allowing UBS to use Additional Tier 1 bonds to fulfill some new capital requirements.
Who commented on the AT1 capital proposal for UBS?
UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher commented, calling the proposal an acceptable compromise.
Why is the AT1 capital proposal significant?
It provides UBS with flexibility in meeting capital rules under new Swiss banking regulations.
Where was the statement about the AT1 capital proposal made?
The statement was made in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

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