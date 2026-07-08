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Trump says he will use old Air Force One to travel to UK with new plane going there too - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he will use old Air Force One to travel to UK with new plane going there too

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Trump to Use Old and New Air Force One for UK Trip, Showcasing Qatar's Gift

President Trump's Air Force One Plans and Qatar's Contribution

By Mike Stone

Announcement of the UK Trip

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will fly an old Air Force One plane from Turkey to the UK 'for old time's sake', with the new plane given to the U.S. by Qatar visiting the same base in the UK, according to a post on Truth Social.

Showcasing the New Air Force One

Trump said the newly overhauled Air Force One will fly to RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom so U.S. service members stationed there can tour the aircraft.

Details of the New Aircraft

The new plane is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. 

Design and Livery

The jumbo aircraft has been painted in a red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, marking a departure from the iconic design used on Air Force One for decades.

"Everybody is so excited and we thought that they should be the first," Trump wrote, adding that the outgoing Air Force One would make the trip from Turkey to Mildenhall "for old time's sake."

Security and Upgrades

The Qatari jet's acceptance had drawn scrutiny. Retrofitting the luxury plane required security upgrades, communications improvements to prevent eavesdropping, and missile defense capabilities, experts said.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump will fly the outgoing Air Force One from Turkey to the UK alongside the new interim jet provided by Qatar.
  • The new Boeing 747‑8, gifted by Qatar and retrofitted by L3Harris, sports a bold red, white, dark blue and gold livery and serves as a bridge aircraft until replacements arrive in 2028.
  • Retrofitting focused on secure communications and basic mission systems, completed in a compressed 10‑month timeline, drawing scrutiny over cost, security, and ethics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Trump flying both old and new Air Force One planes to the UK?
Trump is flying both planes so U.S. service members in the UK can tour the newly overhauled Air Force One, while also honoring the old aircraft.
Where will the new Air Force One be showcased in the UK?
The new Air Force One will be showcased at RAF Mildenhall, where U.S. service members are stationed.
Who gifted the new Air Force One to the United States?
Qatar gifted the new Boeing 747, which was recently refitted as Air Force One.
What upgrades were made to the new Air Force One?
The new Air Force One received security upgrades, advanced communications systems, and missile defense capabilities.
What is unique about the livery of the new Air Force One?
The new Air Force One features a red, white, dark blue, and gold livery chosen by Trump, different from the traditional design.

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