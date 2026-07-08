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Rocket maker Blue Origin raises funds for first time, NYT DealBook reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rocket maker Blue Origin raises funds for first time, NYT DealBook reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Blue Origin Raises $10 Billion in First-Ever External Fundraising at $130B Value

Blue Origin's Historic Fundraising Milestone

Correction Notice

(Corrects text to say Wednesday, not Tuesday)

Details of the Fundraising

Amount Raised and Valuation

July 8 (Reuters) - Blue Origin is raising $10 billion at a pre-money valuation of $130 billion, the New York Times DealBook reported on Wednesday, marking the first time Jeff Bezos' space company is raising outside funds.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Blue Origin is pursuing its first external fundraising round—$10 billion at a $130 billion pre‑money valuation, per NYT DealBook report
  • The shift comes as Blue Origin ramps up operations—building infrastructure, expanding launch cadence—amid mounting capital and competitive pressure (fool.com)
  • After 25 years of Bezos‑only funding (nearly $28 billion invested with $4.8 billion projected spend in 2026), this external raise sets the first market valuation benchmark for the company (app.dealroom.co)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much capital is Blue Origin raising in its first external fundraising?
Blue Origin is raising $10 billion in its first-ever outside funding round.
What is Blue Origin's reported pre-money valuation during this fundraising?
Blue Origin's reported pre-money valuation is $130 billion.
Where was the Blue Origin fundraising news reported?
The fundraising news was reported by the New York Times DealBook.
Who is the founder of Blue Origin?
Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos.

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