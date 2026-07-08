Blue Origin Raises $10 Billion in First-Ever External Fundraising at $130B Value
Blue Origin's Historic Fundraising Milestone
Correction Notice
(Corrects text to say Wednesday, not Tuesday)
Details of the Fundraising
Amount Raised and Valuation
July 8 (Reuters) - Blue Origin is raising $10 billion at a pre-money valuation of $130 billion, the New York Times DealBook reported on Wednesday, marking the first time Jeff Bezos' space company is raising outside funds.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)