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Cost of driving in Singapore soars as ownership certificates reach nearly $100,000 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cost of driving in Singapore soars as ownership certificates reach nearly $100,000

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Cost of Driving in Singapore Hits Record High as COE Nears $100,000

By Jun Yuan Yong

Singapore's Vehicle Quota System and Soaring COE Prices

SINGAPORE, July 8(Reuters) - Car buyers in Singapore will now need to fork out almost $100,000 for a certificate to own a small car, as costs in the city-state's vehicle quota system hit an all-time high for small models on Wednesday. 

How the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) System Works

Singapore regularly auctions a fixed number of "certificates of entitlement" allowing car ownership for 10 years, which helps limit the number of vehicles on the road to about 1 million.

Singapore has a population of 6.1 million people and the city-state can be traversed by car in less than an hour.

Impact on Car Ownership and Urban Mobility

The auctions have made Singapore the most expensive city in the world to buy a car.

Rising Costs and Market Dynamics

Certificates prices for small vehicles, or those with engine capacity below 1.6 litres, have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, with no signs of abating.

Government Response and Contributing Factors

Answering parliamentary questions in May about the rising prices, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said demand remained strong due to competitive electric car prices, while the availability of smaller vehicle certificates at auctions was declining. 

Comparing Costs: Singapore vs. United States

The price of a certificate alone is now equivalent to the cost to buying four Toyota Corollas in the United States. The same vehicle in Singapore, with the certificate, registration fees and taxes, would cost S$179,888 ($139,000). 

Affordability and Economic Impact

By comparison, the median annual household salary in the city-state is S$149,352, while a small, government-subsidised flat costs upwards of S$139,000.

Historical Trends in COE Prices

In October 2023, when certificates for larger cars crossed the $100,000 mark, those for smaller cars were about $77,500. Prices have steadily risen from $78,844 (S$102,009) at the first auction of this year.

Automaker Strategies in Response to COE System

Many carmakers detune engines of popular models for the Singapore market so their cars qualify for the cheaper certificate. 

($1 = 1.2938 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; additional reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • The Category A COE hit an all-time high of S$129,000 as of July 8, 2026, surpassing the previous record of S$128,105 from October 2025 (businesstimes.com.sg).
  • Category B (larger cars) also climbed to S$130,889, reflecting strong demand across the board (businesstimes.com.sg).
  • Singapore remains one of the world’s most expensive places to own a car, thanks to its vehicle quota system, limited land area, and affluent population (efe.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are car ownership costs in Singapore so high?
Singapore uses a vehicle quota system requiring buyers to purchase a certificate of entitlement, which now costs nearly $100,000.
What is a certificate of entitlement (COE) in Singapore?
A COE is a document that allows car ownership in Singapore for 10 years, auctioned in limited numbers to control vehicle population.
How have COE prices changed since the pandemic?
COE prices for small cars have quadrupled compared to pre-pandemic levels, reaching an all-time high in 2024.
How does the cost of a car in Singapore compare to other countries?
With COE, registration, and taxes, a small car in Singapore can cost S$179,888, much higher than similar cars in the US.
What factors contribute to rising COE prices?
Rising demand for cars, competitive electric car prices, and fewer certificates at auctions contribute to higher COE prices.

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