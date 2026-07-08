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Technical work ongoing with Turkey, Italy over SAMP-T air defence, Macron says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Technical work ongoing with Turkey, Italy over SAMP-T air defence, Macron says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Macron: Turkey, Italy Progressing on SAMP-T Air Defence Export Talks

Progress and Developments in SAMP-T Air Defence Negotiations

By John Irish

Ongoing Technical Work and Diplomatic Engagements

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Work is continuing with Italy and Turkey regarding the possible export of the SAMP-T air defence system to Ankara, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that France was open to a possible sale of the Franco-Italian SAMP/T to Turkey after years of political opposition, paving the way for more substantive talks with Ankara.

Statements from President Macron

"We have work underway on a Franco-Italian basis, along with Turkey, which is technical work and which is continuing," Macron told reporters at the end of the annual NATO summit.

Background of the SAMP-T Project

Initial Cooperation and Challenges

Turkey, France and Italy launched cooperation on a possible long-range air-defence programme in 2017 to 2018, including studies into co-development and co-production.

However, the project stalled as ties between Paris and Ankara deteriorated over Syria, Libya and disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean involving Greece and Cyprus.

Recent Diplomatic Progress

After a one-hour bilateral meeting with Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan, Macron said he was "very satisfied" with the talks that ranged from defence and bilateral ties to Ukraine and the Middle East.

Details of the SAMP/T System

Production and Consortium Members

The SAMP/T, also known as Mamba, is produced by the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, bringing together MBDA France, MBDA Italy and Thales. MBDA's shareholders are Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Turkey's Air Defence Capabilities

NATO Reliance and Defence Gaps

Turkey has NATO's second-largest army, but air defence remains a key issue as it lacks its own fully fledged missile defences and relies heavily on NATO's systems and fighter jets.

(Reporting by John Irish;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron says France, Italy and Turkey are engaged in technical-level talks over a potential SAMP/T air‑defence system export, signaling renewed progress.
  • Sources report that France has softened its previous opposition and is now open to substantive negotiations following recent high‑level meetings.
  • SAMP/T (also known as Mamba) is a mobile, European medium‑ to long‑range air‑defence system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, built by Eurosam (MBDA France/Italy, Thales), and has limited export history to date, including Denmark and Singapore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SAMP-T air defence system?
The SAMP-T, also known as Mamba, is a Franco-Italian long-range air defence system produced by the Eurosam consortium.
Which countries are involved in the SAMP-T negotiations?
France, Italy, and Turkey are involved in ongoing technical talks regarding the possible export of SAMP-T to Ankara.
Why did the SAMP-T project stall previously?
The project stalled due to deteriorated ties between Paris and Ankara over conflicts in Syria, Libya, and disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.
What are Turkey's current air defence capabilities?
Turkey has NATO's second-largest army but lacks fully fledged missile defences and relies on NATO systems and fighter jets.
Who produces the SAMP-T system?
The SAMP-T is produced by the Eurosam consortium, which includes MBDA France, MBDA Italy, and Thales.

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