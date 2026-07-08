Macron: Turkey, Italy Progressing on SAMP-T Air Defence Export Talks

Progress and Developments in SAMP-T Air Defence Negotiations

By John Irish

Ongoing Technical Work and Diplomatic Engagements

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Work is continuing with Italy and Turkey regarding the possible export of the SAMP-T air defence system to Ankara, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that France was open to a possible sale of the Franco-Italian SAMP/T to Turkey after years of political opposition, paving the way for more substantive talks with Ankara.

Statements from President Macron

"We have work underway on a Franco-Italian basis, along with Turkey, which is technical work and which is continuing," Macron told reporters at the end of the annual NATO summit.

Background of the SAMP-T Project

Initial Cooperation and Challenges

Turkey, France and Italy launched cooperation on a possible long-range air-defence programme in 2017 to 2018, including studies into co-development and co-production.

However, the project stalled as ties between Paris and Ankara deteriorated over Syria, Libya and disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean involving Greece and Cyprus.

Recent Diplomatic Progress

After a one-hour bilateral meeting with Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan, Macron said he was "very satisfied" with the talks that ranged from defence and bilateral ties to Ukraine and the Middle East.

Details of the SAMP/T System

Production and Consortium Members

The SAMP/T, also known as Mamba, is produced by the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, bringing together MBDA France, MBDA Italy and Thales. MBDA's shareholders are Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Turkey's Air Defence Capabilities

NATO Reliance and Defence Gaps

Turkey has NATO's second-largest army, but air defence remains a key issue as it lacks its own fully fledged missile defences and relies heavily on NATO's systems and fighter jets.

(Reporting by John Irish;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)