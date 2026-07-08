Major AI Models for Finance: Features, Prices and Enterprise Capabilities
Overview of Leading AI Models in Finance
July 8 (Reuters) - OpenAI will launch GPT-5.6, its most advanced AI model, on Thursday after a delay prompted by U.S. government concerns over the potential national security risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.
The release comes amid intensifying competition among AI developers who are racing to improve model performance, cut costs and expand capabilities for enterprise customers, fueling a wave of new systems and reasoning models across the industry.
Meanwhile, Chinese developers are reshaping the economics of AI by delivering increasingly capable models at a fraction of the cost.
Consumer AI Models: Features and Pricing
Here's a look at some of the AI models on the market for consumers:
OpenAI
Company Model Monthly Includes
price
OpenAI The GPT 5.5 $100/month The Pro plan
model is for ChatGPT includes
available in Pro. advanced
four plans, reasoning, image
with Pro creation, deep
being the research,
highest memory,
tier. projects, custom
GPTs, Codex and
early access to
new features.
Google Google's AI $99.99/month Gemini AI with
Ultra plan for Google advanced
gives users AI Ultra. research,
broader creative
access to generation,
Gemini 3.1 coding tools,
Pro. premium Google
services,
additional
storage and
family sharing.
Anthropic
Anthropic Claude's Max From Claude Pro
plan $100/month. includes
provides advanced AI
access to reasoning,
higher usage Claude Code,
and output Claude Design,
limits for research,
all tasks. memory,
projects,
premium
integrations and
higher usage
limits.
xAI
xAI SuperGrok. $30/month. Grok 4, image
and video
generation,
connectors,
expert tools and
higher usage
limits.
Meta
Meta Meta AI. Free. Helps draft
text, summarize
documents,
brainstorm and
create images
across WhatsApp,
Facebook and
Instagram.
Mistral
Mistral Le Chat Pro. Pro plan at Runs on the
$14.99/month Mistral Medium
. 3.5 model, with
higher usage
limits, advanced
coding, complex
task handling,
more image
generation and
priority
support.
Enterprise AI Models: Capabilities and Pricing
Here's a look at the AI models on the market for enterprises:
Enterprise Model Comparison
Company Flagship API price