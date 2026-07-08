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Factbox-Major AI models at a glance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Major AI Models for Finance: Features, Prices and Enterprise Capabilities

Overview of Leading AI Models in Finance

July 8 (Reuters) - OpenAI will launch GPT-5.6, its most advanced AI model, on Thursday after a delay prompted by U.S. government concerns over the potential national security risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

The release comes amid intensifying competition among AI developers who are racing to improve model performance, cut costs and expand capabilities for enterprise customers, fueling a wave of new systems and reasoning models across the industry.

Meanwhile, Chinese developers are reshaping the economics of AI by delivering increasingly capable models at a fraction of the cost.

Consumer AI Models: Features and Pricing

Here's a look at some of the AI models on the market for consumers:

OpenAI

Company Model Monthly Includes

price

OpenAI The GPT 5.5 $100/month The Pro plan

model is for ChatGPT includes

available in Pro. advanced

four plans, reasoning, image

with Pro creation, deep

being the research,

highest memory,

tier. projects, custom

GPTs, Codex and

early access to

new features.

Google

Google Google's AI $99.99/month Gemini AI with

Ultra plan for Google advanced

gives users AI Ultra. research,

broader creative

access to generation,

Gemini 3.1 coding tools,

Pro. premium Google

services,

additional

storage and

family sharing.

Anthropic

Anthropic Claude's Max From Claude Pro

plan $100/month. includes

provides advanced AI

access to reasoning,

higher usage Claude Code,

and output Claude Design,

limits for research,

all tasks. memory,

projects,

premium

integrations and

higher usage

limits.

xAI

xAI SuperGrok. $30/month. Grok 4, image

and video

generation,

connectors,

expert tools and

higher usage

limits.

Meta

Meta Meta AI. Free. Helps draft

text, summarize

documents,

brainstorm and

create images

across WhatsApp,

Facebook and

Instagram.

Mistral

Mistral Le Chat Pro. Pro plan at Runs on the

$14.99/month Mistral Medium

. 3.5 model, with

higher usage

limits, advanced

coding, complex

task handling,

more image

generation and

priority

support.

Enterprise AI Models: Capabilities and Pricing

Here's a look at the AI models on the market for enterprises:

Enterprise Model Comparison

Company Flagship API price

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI delayed GPT‑5.6 public release at the U.S. government’s request, restricting access to vetted partners as part of a new frontier‑AI oversight framework (investing.com)
  • The model package includes flagship Sol, mid‑tier Terra and budget Luna, offering improvements in reasoning, cybersecurity, coding, and cost efficiency (techcrunch.com)
  • After additional testing and meetings, the Department of Commerce approved a wide rollout of GPT‑5.6, with OpenAI planning to release it publicly this Thursday, July 9, 2026 (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest AI model released by OpenAI?
OpenAI is launching GPT-5.6, its most advanced AI model, after a delay prompted by US government concerns over national security.
How do AI model subscription prices compare for enterprise users?
Enterprise AI models range in price, with examples including OpenAI's GPT-5.5 Pro at $30-$180 per million tokens and Google's Gemini 3.5 Flash at $1.50-$9 per million tokens.
Which companies are leading in AI model development for finance?
Major companies include OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, xAI, Meta, and Mistral, each offering models suited for finance, research, and enterprise applications.
What are the key features of AI models for enterprises?
Key features include advanced reasoning, extended memory/context windows, coding support, document analysis, and support for complex workflows.
How are Chinese AI developers impacting the AI model market?
Chinese developers are changing AI economics by delivering advanced models at significantly lower costs than some Western competitors.

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