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Spanish markets hit by Trump's renewed trade threat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish markets hit by Trump's renewed trade threat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Spanish Markets Slump on Trump’s Renewed Trade Threats and Bond Selloff

Market Reaction to U.S.-Spain Trade Tensions

Escalation of Trade Threats

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Spanish stocks and bonds came under fire on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump demanded that the United States cut trade ties with the country, escalating tensions over defence spending and the Iran war during a NATO summit.

This isn't the first time the U.S. president has threatened Madrid. On Wednesday he called it a "terrible partner". In the early days of the war in March, he threatened a full trade embargo on Spain after the government's refusal to allow the U.S. military to use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran. Nevertheless, bilateral trade has continued normally.

Stock Market Performance

IBEX and European Indices

• Spain's IBEX fell 2.6% on the day in afternoon trading, set for its worst one-day fall since Trump's initial threat in early March and making it the worst-performing major European stock market index on Wednesday. Europe's STOXX 600 was down 1.6%

Key Spanish Stocks

• Shares in banking heavyweights Banco Santander and BBVA fell 4.3% and 3%, respectively, while Zara owner Inditex fell 3.6% and Telefonica lost 1.1%.

Bond Market Impact

10-Year Bond Yields

• Spanish 10-year bond prices declined as part of a global selloff in government bonds.

• Yields on the benchmark 10-year Bono were up 9 basis points on the day at 3.565%, the most since mid-May, compared with an 8-bp rise in German Bund yields. This resulted in a borrowing premium of 49.2 bps for Spain over Germany, the highest this month and not far from late March's peaks.

Credit Default Swaps

• Spanish 5-year credit default swaps, a derivative that reflects the cost of insuring the country's debt against the risk of default, rose to a one-month high of 15.6 bps, still well below the four-month highs above 21 bps observed in March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Market Data Sources

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s IBEX 35 plunged roughly 2.6%–3% on Wednesday—their biggest single‐day drop since early March—making it the worst‐performing major European index. (investing.com)
  • President Trump publicly ordered the U.S. Treasury to cut off all trade with Spain, lambasting it as a “terrible partner” in NATO. (marketscreener.com)
  • Spanish 10‐year bond yields surged by about 9 basis points to 3.565%, widening the spread over German bunds to nearly 50 bps, while 5‐year CDS hit a one‐month high of roughly 15.6 bps. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spanish markets fall on July 8?
Spanish markets fell after President Trump demanded the US cut trade ties with Spain, escalating geopolitical tensions at a NATO summit.
Which Spanish stocks were most affected by Trump's threat?
Shares in Banco Santander fell 4.3%, BBVA dropped 3%, Inditex lost 3.6%, and Telefonica slipped 1.1%.
How did Spanish government bonds react?
Spanish 10-year bond prices declined and yields rose 9 basis points to 3.565%, amid a global selloff in government bonds.
What happened to Spain's credit default swaps?
Five-year Spanish credit default swaps rose to a one-month high of 15.6 basis points, remaining below March's four-month highs.
How did the Spanish IBEX index perform compared to European peers?
The IBEX fell 2.6%, marking the steepest one-day decline among major European stock indices on July 8.

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