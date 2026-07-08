Stocks, Bonds Drop While Oil Surges After Trump Declares Iran MOU Over

Market Reactions and Expert Commentary on Iran MOU Collapse

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil surged and stocks and bonds dropped on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding that had provided a framework for the ceasefire with Iran "was over" after the two sides traded attacks overnight.

Trump spoke in Ankara at a NATO summit in the Turkish capital. Oil prices rose 5% to $78 a barrel and European stocks dropped 1.1%, while the dollar jumped and government bond yields rose. U.S. stocks were modestly lower, with the Nasdaq down 0.4%.

Market Analyst Comments

COMMENTS:

U.S. Rates and Inflation Perspective

IAN LYNGEN, HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK:

“In practical terms, the potential reset on the war in Iran implies that the near-term economic data is less relevant – at least on the margin. June’s core inflation figures will be downplayed in the event that crude oil continues to march higher throughout the month of July. What had been a downward influence on headline inflation (and potential pass-through to core) appears to be reverting to an upside risk.

“Putting this in the context of this afternoon’s FOMC Minutes, the official update will now appear somewhat stale given that the Middle East conflict no longer appears to be resolved, or at least on the path toward a near-term resolution.

“Nonetheless, investors will be eager for any insight on the extent to which the Fed’s reaction function to the evolution of the real economy has changed under Warsh’s leadership, if at all.”

Oil Price Volatility and Ceasefire Outlook

HAMAD HUSSAIN, CLIMATE AND COMMODITIES ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, READING, UK:

"The latest exchange of military strikes in the Middle East supports our view that oil prices will be volatile over the coming months, and will face bouts of upward pressure. That said, under the assumption that some form of a ceasefire ends up holding and oil flows continue to recover, we think Brent crude prices will settle close to current levels at the end of this year."

Fragility of Peace and Oil Market Risks

FIONA CINCOTTA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CITY INDEX, LONDON:

"This was always a very fragile peace process. The fact that oil prices had already fallen back to pre-war levels suggested that the market was a little bit ahead of itself"

"Oil prices could continue to rise if we see the Strait of Hormuz close again and the unwind of all the positivity we've seen over the last few weeks."

Market Incentives and Political Calculations

ANEEKA GUPTA, DIRECTOR, MACROECONOMIC RESEARCH, WISDOMTREE, LONDON:

"It's a big wake-up call for the markets because the expectation was that following the MOU, we were likely to start to see the flow of oil coming back into the markets. And we saw inflation expectations being dialed down.

"The way we're looking at it now is what has changed materially is the (Iranian) oil waiver is gone. It's removed a very key incentive for Iranian compliance.”

"Trump's comments add that further layer of additional risk premium into the markets. But the reality is with Trump, you always have TACO (‘Trump always chickens out’) trade at play."

"He was fast approaching the midterm election. The fact that he wanted to do this memorandum of understanding with Iran implied that he wanted to improve his ratings ahead of the winter elections, and that is going to be a critical factor for him to keep in mind."

Market Levels and U.S. Policy Uncertainty

ARNE PETIMEZAS, DIRECTOR RESEARCH, AFS GROUP, AMSTERDAM:

"Remember where we came from with oil prices and bond yields. Much higher levels. The market hasn't reached levels that would panic Trump."

"And do we take Trump literally or seriously? He says that the peace deal is over, but that U.S. negotiators can continue doing their work. We also know that Trump can turn on a dime. He could have an about-face today, tomorrow, next week, or perhaps later. I don't see him waging war with Iran into the elections."

Market Sentiment and Negotiation Prospects

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, IG, LONDON:

"It's clearly not what the market's wanted and it really weighs heavily on sentiment."

"I think how this will play out is that there will be maybe a bit more of a few more exchanges, and then they probably will go back to the negotiation because both sides want it. So the MOU might be over, but as it proved before that, they didn't use MOU to have a ceasefire that allowed markets to rally."

"Things that have come just a long way in such a short space of time, you'd be looking and thinking there'll be a summer swoon that just weighs heavily on markets and maybe doesn't take us all the way back to these lows of March. We are overdue a little bit of a spike (lower). We've had a relatively quiescent VIX. Everything has been almost too easy for investors."

Asian Market Perspective and Oil Flow Concerns

KHOON GOH, HEAD OF ASIA RESEARCH, ANZ, SINGAPORE:

"The main thing is really whether or not the Strait of Hormuz remains open and we still see traffic (and) whether or not oil can continue to flow."

"If there's still some traffic going through, then I think that will limit how high oil prices will go. It also depends on whether we see a return to the full-on onslaught of attacks, in particular whether or not Iran launches fresh attacks on the GCC neighbours...we haven't really seen a much broader spillover from the risk off tone yet, because I think markets are just trying to assess what the situation is.

"A lot of the strategic reserves have already run down, so we could get back towards worrying about potential bottleneck shortages once again. But I think markets at this stage don't want to jump immediately to that conclusion because, everyone did early on and, of course thankfully, it didn't play out."

Currency Market Impacts

LEE HARDMAN, SENIOR CURRENCY ANALYST, MUFG, LONDON:

"This looks like the most significant flare up in tensions since the deal so far, of course it's hard to say what will happen, but it's definitely adding to the uncertainty.

"We've seen a big jump in the price of oil, but spillovers into FX so far