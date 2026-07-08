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SAS CEO to step down in 2027 to lead Air Canada - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

SAS CEO to step down in 2027 to lead Air Canada

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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SAS CEO Anko van der Werff to Depart for Air Canada CEO Role in 2027

Leadership Transition at SAS

Announcement of Departure

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - The CEO of SAS, Anko van der Werff, will leave the company at the beginning of 2027 to become the new chief executive of Canadian carrier Air Canada, the Scandinavian airline said on Wednesday. 

Current Role and Tenure

Van der Werff, who joined SAS in 2021, will remain in his current role until departure, the company said in a statement. The Scandinavian airline, which is part-owned by Air France-KLM, will begin the process of appointing a successor, it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Anko van der Werff has led SAS through a major restructuring since July 2021, with prior leadership roles at Avianca, Aeroméxico, Qatar Airways and Air France‑KLM
  • Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of Q3 2026 following a backlash over an English‑only condolence video after a LaGuardia crash; Air Canada initiated an external global search in January 2026
  • Van der Werff’s potential move comes at a complex time—SAS is partially owned by Air France‑KLM and has just committed to a new Airbus wide‑body fleet, while Air Canada faces investor pressure and lacks financial guidance

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as CEO of SAS?
Anko van der Werff is stepping down as CEO of SAS.
When will SAS's CEO leave the company?
SAS CEO Anko van der Werff will leave at the beginning of 2027.
What position will Anko van der Werff take after leaving SAS?
He will become the new chief executive of Air Canada.
How long has Anko van der Werff been CEO of SAS?
Anko van der Werff has been CEO of SAS since 2021.
Who partly owns SAS airline?
SAS is partly owned by Air France-KLM.

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