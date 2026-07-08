SAS CEO Anko van der Werff to Depart for Air Canada CEO Role in 2027
Leadership Transition at SAS
Announcement of Departure
COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - The CEO of SAS, Anko van der Werff, will leave the company at the beginning of 2027 to become the new chief executive of Canadian carrier Air Canada, the Scandinavian airline said on Wednesday.
Current Role and Tenure
Van der Werff, who joined SAS in 2021, will remain in his current role until departure, the company said in a statement. The Scandinavian airline, which is part-owned by Air France-KLM, will begin the process of appointing a successor, it added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)