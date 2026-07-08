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Italy's Meloni says no regrets over trying to woo Trump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Meloni says no regrets over trying to woo Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Italy’s Meloni Stands Firm on Trump Relations Despite Recent NATO Tensions

Meloni’s Relationship with Trump Amid NATO Disagreements

Background of Meloni-Trump Alliance

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday she did not regret her efforts to forge close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, despite a series of public disagreements that have strained relations between the erstwhile friends.

Meloni was once seen as one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, but in recent months she has become the target of attacks from the White House leader in media interviews and social media posts.

Meloni’s Stance on Political Investment

"No, I absolutely don't regret anything I've done," Meloni said in Ankara, at the end of a NATO summit also attended by Trump, when asked whether she had second thoughts about the political capital she had invested in the U.S. president.

Key Incidents Impacting Relations

Public Criticisms and Diplomatic Moves

Trump's first public criticism of Meloni came in April, after she rebuked him for attacking Pope Leo over the pontiff's condemnation of the Iran war. In March, Italy denied permission for U.S. military aircraft bound for the Middle East to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily.

Social Media and Public Perception

The Italian leader, who was the only European head of government to attend Trump's inauguration last year, declined to respond to Sunday's social media post by Trump showing her looking up at him with the caption: "RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED".

Meloni’s Broader Political Strategy

Commitment to Western Unity

"I made that political investment because I believe in the unity of the West. It's not a strategy I adopted with Trump's arrival, but one I have pursued with all my counterparts," she said.

Areas of Continued Agreement

Shared Views on Immigration and Culture

Meloni acknowledged that "things are going the way we have seen" between her and Trump, but stressed that they still shared common ground on issues including immigration and opposition to what she described as "woke culture".

Recent Developments at the NATO Summit

Trump’s Latest Remarks and Ongoing Criticism

At the NATO summit, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, describing Meloni as "a nice person", while renewing criticism of her for not doing more to support his military attacks on Iran, which are expected to resume.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini, editing by Mirko Miorelli)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni reaffirmed her political investment in Trump was driven by a conviction in Western unity, not opportunism, and she still aligns with him on immigration and opposition to “woke culture” (ansa.it).
  • Italy’s denial of U.S. military aircraft landing at Sigonella earlier in 2026 stemmed from procedural non‑compliance—not a political snub—since prior authorization was not requested while planes were airborne (euronews.com).
  • Despite the falling out, Meloni continues to emphasize shared values with Trump and remains committed to NATO obligations, while the friction underscores deeper strategic tensions over the Iran war and alliance cohesion (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Italy's Giorgia Meloni not regret forging ties with Trump?
Meloni believes in the unity of the West and sees her investments in US relations as part of a consistent policy, not solely tied to Trump.
What recent incidents have strained relations between Meloni and Trump?
Public criticisms from Trump, Italy's denial of US military flights, and disagreements over support for military actions have strained their relations.
What common ground remains between Meloni and Trump?
They continue to share views on immigration and opposition to 'woke culture,' despite recent disagreements.
How did Trump describe Meloni at the NATO summit?
Trump called Meloni 'a nice person' but also criticized her for not supporting his military policies regarding Iran.
What was Meloni's response to Trump's latest social media criticism?
Meloni declined to respond directly to Trump's social media post showing her with the caption 'RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED.'

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