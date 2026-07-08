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Czech Republic will not participate in €70 billion package for Ukraine, PM Babis says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech Republic will not participate in €70 billion package for Ukraine, PM Babis says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Czech Republic Declines Participation in €70 Billion NATO Ukraine Aid

Czech Position on NATO Military Assistance for Ukraine

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not participate in a €70 billion ($80 billion) package of military assistance for Ukraine that NATO states agreed to on Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

NATO's Ukraine Aid Commitment

NATO members meeting in Ankara pledged that amount for Ukraine for 2026 and "at least equivalent levels" of support in 2027, according to the summit's declaration.

Czech Government's Response

"We appreciate that every country will decide on this itself," Babis said. "We will not participate in the amount."

Focus on European Defence Initiatives

Babis also said it was important to mainly focus on developing European solutions and joint projects for defence against ballistic missiles in the wake of conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

NATO Summit and Czech Defence Spending

NATO countries were meeting in Turkey for their summit, which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said had produced a huge sense of unity.

The Czechs have been laggards in defence spending, failing to meet the NATO commitment of 2% of gross domestic product last year.

Future Defence Spending Targets

Babis said on Wednesday the country was unlikely to meet the target this year, but aimed to meet it next year.

Czech Contributions and Policy Changes

He also told reporters during the summit that the Czechs would make a small, one-off contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons.

Babis' government took power in December and had pledged to end military support for Ukraine, including not contributing to a Czech-led initiative supplying Kyiv with ammunition. It also opted out of guarantees for a €90 billion EU loan for Kyiv.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • At the NATO summit in Ankara (July 7–8, 2026), Alliance members pledged €70 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2026, with at least equivalent support in 2027 (nato.int).
  • Czech PM Babiš said Czechia will not block the NATO package but will not contribute financially, citing budget constraints and the need to prioritize domestic defence spending (eurointegration.com.ua).
  • The Czech Republic failed to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP defence‑spending target in 2025 (~1.7%) and is unlikely to meet it in 2026, but the government aims to achieve it in 2027 (apnews.com) and the Reuters report (mezha.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will the Czech Republic not participate in the €70 billion Ukraine aid package?
Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that each country decides for itself, and the Czech Republic chose not to participate in the NATO military assistance package for Ukraine.
What is the NATO €70 billion package for Ukraine?
It is a collective military assistance package agreed by NATO states, pledging €70 billion in support for Ukraine in 2026 and similar levels for 2027.
Will the Czech Republic contribute to Ukraine in any way?
Babis said the Czech Republic will make a small, one-off contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package for US weapons.
What is the Czech position on the EU loan for Ukraine?
The Czech government chose not to take part in guarantees for a €90 billion EU loan for Kyiv.
Has the Czech Republic met NATO's defence spending requirement?
The Czech Republic failed to meet NATO's 2% of GDP defence spending commitment last year and is unlikely to meet it this year.

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