Greenland Dismisses Trump Demand to Control Arctic Territory
Greenland Responds to U.S. Interest in Arctic Sovereignty
Background of U.S. Demands
July 8 (Reuters) - Greenland is not for sale, the island's head of government Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Wednesday after United States President Donald Trump renewed his demand to control the Arctic territory at a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.
Greenland's Official Statement
"Repeated calls for the takeover or control of our country do not change this," Nielsen wrote in a post on Facebook.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Louise Rassmussen and Jagoda Darlak, editing by Essi Lehto)