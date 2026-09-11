Israel Kills Hamas Commander Mohammed al-Yazouri in Gaza Airstrike

Details of the Gaza Airstrike and Its Aftermath

Background of the Airstrike

CAIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Friday it had killed a top Hamas commander in a Gaza airstrike a day earlier, as it presses ahead with a bombing campaign in the Palestinian territory despite U.S.-backed efforts to salvage a 2025 ceasefire.

Confirmation and Role of Mohammed al-Yazouri

Hamas' Statement on the Commander’s Death

In a statement, Hamas' armed wing confirmed the death of Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri in a Thursday airstrike, saying he played a prominent role in planning the October 7, 2023 attacks that set off Israel's two-year military assault.

Israeli Military’s Account of the Operation

Additional Commanders Targeted

The Israeli military said the strike targeting Yazouri also killed two other commanders. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al Mughrabi; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Toby Chopra)