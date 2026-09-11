GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Headlines

Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza strike, military and militants say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Middle East Conflict

Israel Kills Hamas Commander Mohammed al-Yazouri in Gaza Airstrike

Details of the Gaza Airstrike and Its Aftermath

Background of the Airstrike

CAIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Friday it had killed a top Hamas commander in a Gaza airstrike a day earlier, as it presses ahead with a bombing campaign in the Palestinian territory despite U.S.-backed efforts to salvage a 2025 ceasefire.

Confirmation and Role of Mohammed al-Yazouri

Hamas' Statement on the Commander’s Death

In a statement, Hamas' armed wing confirmed the death of Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri in a Thursday airstrike, saying he played a prominent role in planning the October 7, 2023 attacks that set off Israel's two-year military assault.

Israeli Military’s Account of the Operation

Additional Commanders Targeted

The Israeli military said the strike targeting Yazouri also killed two other commanders. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al Mughrabi; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike targeted Mohammed Abdel Salam al‑Yazouri, a key planner of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks that triggered Israel’s two-year military assault on Gaza (apnews.com)
  • Israel’s military reported that the strike also killed two additional Hamas commanders, indicating a continuing high-value targeting campaign despite efforts to revive a U.S.-backed 2025 ceasefire (apnews.com)
  • The development comes as Israel presses its bombing campaign in Gaza even as diplomatic efforts aim to reinstate a ceasefire from 2025, reflecting deep challenges in halting hostilities (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the recent Gaza airstrike?
Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, a top Hamas commander, was killed in the Israeli airstrike.
What role did Mohammed al-Yazouri play in Hamas?
He played a prominent role in planning the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israel.
What is the current status of ceasefire efforts in Gaza?
Despite ongoing airstrikes, there are U.S.-backed efforts underway to secure a 2025 ceasefire.
Were any other commanders killed in the airstrike?
Yes, the Israeli military stated that two other commanders were also killed in the same strike.
Has Hamas commented on the Israeli airstrike?
So far, Hamas' armed wing confirmed the death but there was no further immediate comment from Hamas.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Americans mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Americans mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Image for Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Image for Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

Image for Austria reports 'encouraging news' about release of hostage in Niger

Austria reports 'encouraging news' about release of hostage in Niger

Image for Five killed in bus crash near Swiss Alpine village

Five killed in bus crash near Swiss Alpine village

Image for Kremlin warns Lithuania against hosting Western nuclear weapons

Kremlin warns Lithuania against hosting Western nuclear weapons

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts in crackdown on touting
Soccer-Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts in crackdown on touting
Image for Yemen's Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane
Yemen's Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane
Image for Polish train drivers' go-slow safety protest causes travel chaos
Polish train drivers' go-slow safety protest causes travel chaos
Image for Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says
Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says
Image for Analysis-At Dallas convention, some loyalists question Trump-centric midterms strategy
Analysis-At Dallas convention, some loyalists question Trump-centric midterms strategy
Image for After election triumph, German far-right seeks allies to form state government
After election triumph, German far-right seeks allies to form state government
Image for UK Green leader confirmed as candidate for parliament seat vacated by Starmer
UK Green leader confirmed as candidate for parliament seat vacated by Starmer
Image for Emma Bonino, Italian politician who fought for abortion access, dies aged 78
Emma Bonino, Italian politician who fought for abortion access, dies aged 78
Image for Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say
Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say
Image for Swedish PM Kristersson seeks new term and backing for partnership with far right
Swedish PM Kristersson seeks new term and backing for partnership with far right
Image for Swedish PM-hopeful Andersson preaches unity but needs to heal opposition split
Swedish PM-hopeful Andersson preaches unity but needs to heal opposition split
Image for Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine industrial hub of Pavlohrad
Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine industrial hub of Pavlohrad
View All Headlines Posts