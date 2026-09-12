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Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Meloni Sees Italy's 2026 Economic Growth Reaching 1%, Matching Euro Zone

Italy's Economic Outlook and Growth Projections

Prime Minister Meloni's 2026 Growth Expectations

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expects Italy's economy to grow by 1% this year, in line with the euro zone, she said in an interview with newspaper Il Foglio published on Saturday.

Government and Watchdog Forecasts

• Meloni's government in April forecast 2026 gross domestic product growth of 0.6%, but budget watchdog UPB last month issued a more upbeat projection of 0.9%.

Recent Economic Performance

• "The Italian economy is holding up well, and data from the first six months of the year could point to 2026 growth of 1%, in line with, if not above, that of the euro zone," Meloni told Il Foglio.

• Italian GDP rose by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in January to March and by 0.2% in the second quarter.

• So-called "acquired growth" stood at 0.8% at the end of June, meaning that even if GDP is flat in each of the remaining two quarters of 2026, full-year growth will be up 0.8% from 2025.

Challenges and Long-Term Prospects

• "It is also true that the Italian economy has struggled for many years to achieve sustained and steady growth," Meloni added, citing energy costs and low productivity among the reasons.

• "We are working to address these issues, but the results of those efforts will only become visible over the medium term," she said.

Historical Growth and EU Support

• The Italian economy grew 0.5% in 2025.

• It hasn't exceeded 1% in the last three years despite the steady influx of tens of billions of euros of COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni raised the 2026 GDP growth outlook to 1%, up from her government’s April forecast of 0.6%.
  • Italy’s budget watchdog UPB now projects 0.9% growth in 2026, close to euro‑zone forecasts around 0.9–1.0%.
  • Quarter‑on‑quarter GDP gains in Q1 (+0.3%) and Q2 (+0.2%) underpin optimism, though Italy faces structural challenges in productivity and energy costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What economic growth rate does Meloni predict for Italy in 2026?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni predicts that Italy's economy will grow by 1% in 2026.
What factors has Meloni cited as challenges to Italy's growth?
Meloni cited energy costs and low productivity as major challenges to Italy achieving sustained and steady growth.
What was Italy's GDP growth in 2025?
Italy's economy grew by 0.5% in 2025.
Has Italy exceeded 1% annual GDP growth in recent years?
No, Italy has not exceeded 1% annual GDP growth in the last three years.

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