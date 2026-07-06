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Headlines

Rights group says jailed British couple in Iran continue hunger strike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Rights Group: Jailed British Couple in Iran Maintain Hunger Strike Over Conditions

Overview of the Foremans' Detention and Ongoing Hunger Strike

Details of the Hunger Strike and Health Concerns

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Two Britons jailed in Iran on espionage charges are maintaining a hunger strike over prison conditions and have been denied adequate medical care and contact with their families, U.S.-based Iranian human rights news agency HRANA reported on Monday.

Citing information it received and an unidentified source familiar with the couple's situation, HRANA said Craig and Lindsay Foreman had lost about 16 kg and more than 14 kg respectively during the strike. It said Lindsay Foreman had not received a medical check-up for about 10 days despite dizziness, body tremors, and severe weakness.

Restrictions on Communication and Access to Essentials

HRANA said the couple had recently been allowed to speak by telephone with their lawyer but remained barred from contacting family or each other. It said medicines, eyeglasses, books and hygiene items sent by the British embassy had not been delivered despite approval from prison medical staff and ward officials.

Background of Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The Foremans were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran by motorcycle and were sentenced to 10 years in prison each on espionage charges, a conviction upheld on appeal in June. They have denied the accusations, saying no evidence was presented against them and they were not given an opportunity to defend themselves.

Official Responses and International Reactions

Iranian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

British Government's Position

In February, Britain's foreign minister Yvette Cooper condemned the Britons' sentence as "totally unjustifiable" and said the British government would continue to press for their release. 

Context: Detention of Foreign Nationals in Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent years detained foreign and dual nationals, typically on espionage or national security charges.

Human Rights Perspective on Political Detentions

Human rights organisations say the authorities use such arrests as leverage in disputes with other countries, a practice they describe as part of a broader pattern of politically motivated detentions. Tehran has rejected those accusations and said the cases involved legitimate security concerns.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • They have lost significant weight—around 16 kg (Craig) and over 14 kg (Lindsay)—and Lindsay has not received a medical check‑up for about 10 days despite severe symptoms.
  • UN human rights experts have declared their hunger strike a medical emergency—Lindsay has been refusing food for over 30 days, Craig for more than 20 —calling their detention wrongful and procedurally unjust.
  • Iran has prevented delivery of essential items (medicines, eyeglasses, books, hygiene goods) approved by prison staff, and blocked all family contact while only allowing limited access to their lawyer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the British couple imprisoned in Iran?
Craig and Lindsay Foreman were jailed on espionage charges in January 2025 and sentenced to 10 years, accusations they deny.
What is the current condition of the jailed couple?
Both have lost significant weight during a hunger strike, with Lindsay Foreman suffering dizziness, tremors, and severe weakness.
Are the Foremans allowed contact with their families?
They remain barred from contacting family or each other and only recently spoke to their lawyer by telephone.
What actions has the British government taken?
Britain's foreign minister condemned the sentences and pledged continued efforts to secure their release.

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