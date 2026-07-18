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Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Finance Politics Banking

Hungarian President Signs Constitutional Law to End His Own Term

Overview of the Constitutional Amendment

Background of the Amendment

BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has signed a constitutional amendment passed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ruling Tisza party that ends his term as head of state, Sulyok said in a statement on Saturday.

Key Figures Involved

Prime Minister Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party
President Tamas Sulyok's Statement

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Parliament’s 17th Amendment passed overwhelmingly—139 votes for, 6 against—to immediately end Sulyok’s term and pave the way for a new interim head of state (euronews.com)
  • Sulyok was given a five‑day window to sign the amendment; refusal would trigger impeachment and suspension of his powers, with the Parliament Speaker assuming signatory duties (euronews.com)
  • The move forms part of sweeping constitutional reforms by Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party, aimed at dismantling Orbán-era institutional holdovers and restoring democratic norms (hrw.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the current Hungarian president?
Tamas Sulyok is the current president of Hungary.
What law did the Hungarian president sign?
President Tamas Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment ending his term as head of state.
When was the law change signed?
The law change was signed on Saturday, July 18.

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