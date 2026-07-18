Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office

Hungarian President Signs Constitutional Law to End His Own Term
Overview of the Constitutional Amendment
Background of the Amendment
BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has signed a constitutional amendment passed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ruling Tisza party that ends his term as head of state, Sulyok said in a statement on Saturday.
Key Figures Involved
Prime Minister Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party
President Tamas Sulyok's Statement
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ros Russell)