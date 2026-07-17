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Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Latvia Negotiates With Strategic Investor to Rescue airBaltic’s Future

Latvian Government Seeks Solutions for airBaltic’s Financial Challenges

By Andrius Sytas

RIGA, July 17 (Reuters) - The Latvian government is negotiating with a strategic investor for struggling state-controlled airBaltic, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs told Reuters, as the carrier seeks to shore up its finances and avert the risk of a default.

The comments come ahead of an August 3 meeting at which airBaltic, in which Germany's Lufthansa has a minority stake, will seek short-term financing from bondholders.

Negotiations With Potential Investors

"We are talking with a serious partner, yes, I can disclose that," Kulbergs told Reuters in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday, declining to name the company.

"It is a matter of this summer to execute... We have to go through necessary steps in order to make the company ready for a strategic investor... If that happens, then airBaltic will fly," he said.

Key Conditions for Investment

Latvia's main condition for any investor would be maintaining airBaltic's hub at Riga airport, where it is the largest airline, said Kulbergs.

"I think it's a very good proposal (for the investor)," he added, dismissing questions about what stake a potential investor could take in the carrier.

Financial Pressures and Growth Ambitions

Outstanding Debts and Credit Ratings

AMBITIOUS GROWTH TARGETS

AirBaltic did not specify in its notice about the August 3 meeting how much funding it needs to raise.

Fitch Ratings said in a note last week that it has yet to repay a €30 million ($34 million) short-term loan from the Latvian government due in August and failed in June to replenish a reserve account required under its 2029 senior secured notes.

Industry-Wide Challenges

AirBaltic's financial strains highlight how rising costs since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran have exposed structural issues at some airlines, fuelling investor concerns about their ability to meet debt obligations.

Fleet Expansion and Market Strategy

The carrier, which operates a fleet of 55 Airbus A220-300 aircraft and aims to almost double that number by 2030, has repeatedly postponed plans for a stock market listing because of engine delivery delays that have grounded many of its planes.

Restructuring and Future Outlook

Management would present a new business plan next week outlining restructuring measures needed to put the airline on a sustainable footing, Kulbergs said.

"The (business) plan requires a lot of components to happen. One of them is cash, the other is the strategic investor."

Impact of Geopolitical and Global Events

He added that airBaltic's growth targets had become unrealistic after losing access to the Russian and Ukrainian markets following Moscow's war in Ukraine. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Middle East crisis had also weighed on its operations, he said.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • airBaltic is negotiating with a strategic investor this summer to secure its future, with Latvia stipulating maintenance of its Riga hub as a condition.
  • The airline urgently needs interim financing—it's due to repay a €30 million government loan in August and failed to replenish a reserve for its 2029 secured notes, according to Fitch.
  • airBaltic is pursuing a restructuring plan; it currently operates about 55 Airbus A220‑300s, aiming to double its fleet by 2030, though growth has been hampered by geopolitical disruptions and engine issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Latvia seeking a strategic investor for airBaltic?
Latvia is seeking a strategic investor for airBaltic to strengthen the airline's finances and prevent a potential default due to ongoing financial challenges.
What are the main conditions set by Latvia for airBaltic's new investor?
Latvia's main condition is that airBaltic’s hub at Riga airport must be maintained, as it is the largest airline at the airport.
How much funding does airBaltic need?
airBaltic has not specified the exact funding needed in its notice for the August 3 bondholder meeting, but it has to repay a €30 million loan by August.
What challenges has airBaltic faced recently?
airBaltic has faced rising costs, grounded planes due to engine delivery delays, loss of Russian and Ukrainian markets, and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and Middle East crisis.
What is the timeline for the potential investor deal?
Latvia aims to execute the strategic investor deal this summer, with necessary preparatory steps underway to facilitate the process.

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