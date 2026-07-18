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Finance

CFM wins approval for jet engine durability boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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CFM Receives Regulatory Approval for Enhanced Jet Engine Durability Upgrade

CFM International's Durability Kit for LEAP-1B Engines

Regulatory Approvals and Industry Impact

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Jet engine maker CFM International said it had won U.S. and European approvals for an upgrade that would improve durability of engines used on Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Details of the Durability Kit

Improvements for Boeing and Airbus Engines

The world's largest engine maker by units sold, jointly owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran, said the "durability kit" for LEAP-1B engines would echo improvements available for Airbus A320neo jets powered by the LEAP-1A model.

Extended Time on Wing

It will double "time on wing" or gaps between key repairs in hot and harsh environments like the Middle East and India, CFM executives told a briefing ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.

Challenges and Industry Response

Repair Delays and Fleet Disruption

Long waiting times for repairs have been a major concern for airlines and hobbled part of their fleets in recent years, though disruption has been gradually easing.

The problems stem from significant fuel savings in the latest generation of engines that were only achieved at the expense of unexpectedly high wear and tear, lengthening waiting times for repairs and forcing some airlines to ground aircraft.

Current Status of LEAP-Powered Planes

CFM said it had now reached a "near zero" number of LEAP-powered planes being grounded due to maintenance delays.

Competitor Updates

Rival Pratt & Whitney, which competes with CFM to power A320neo jets, has reported steady improvement in disruption from maintenance delays and metal contamination issues.

Implementation of the Upgrade

CFM said its new update can be added during maintenance and will be included on the production line for new engines.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • CFM’s LEAP‑1B durability kit, now FAA‑approved as of mid‑July 2026, can be retrofitted during maintenance and built into new engines, with full rollout expected by 2027‑2028 (aviationweek.com)
  • The upgrade includes new turbine blades, nozzles and inner supports, and more than doubles intervals between major repairs in hot, dusty environments like the Middle East and India (aviationweek.com)
  • This mirrors the LEAP‑1A program: certified in December 2024, over 1,200 kits shipped by late 2025, and now active in roughly 30‑50% of the A320neo fleet; CFM aims for comparable maturity for LEAP‑1B (geaerospace.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What upgrade has CFM International received approval for?
CFM International received U.S. and European approval for a durability kit upgrade for LEAP-1B engines used on Boeing 737 MAX jets.
How will the CFM durability kit benefit airlines?
The durability kit will double the 'time on wing' between major repairs, reducing maintenance delays and increasing aircraft availability, especially in hot and harsh environments.
Can the upgrade be installed on existing jet engines?
Yes, the new durability kit can be added during routine maintenance and will also be included in new engine production.
What impact have engine repairs had on airlines?
Long waiting times for engine repairs have grounded some aircraft and disrupted airline operations, though the situation has begun to improve.
Which companies jointly own CFM International?
CFM International is jointly owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran.

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