Telecom Italia Board Approves Poste Italiane’s €11bn Takeover Bid
Overview of Poste Italiane’s Acquisition of Telecom Italia
Board Approval and Offer Details
July 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Saturday said its board had unanimously approved Poste Italiane's voluntary public tender and exchange offer for all of the company's shares.
Background of the Acquisition
Poste, which last year became TIM's single largest investor, in March launched an 11 billion euro ($12.58 billion) bid for the shares it does not already own, aiming to take the company private and create a national digital champion.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8742 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)