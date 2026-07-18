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Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Telecom Italia Board Approves Poste Italiane’s €11bn Takeover Bid

Overview of Poste Italiane’s Acquisition of Telecom Italia

Board Approval and Offer Details

July 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Saturday said its board had unanimously approved Poste Italiane's voluntary public tender and exchange offer for all of the company's shares.  

Background of the Acquisition

Poste, which last year became TIM's single largest investor, in March launched an 11 billion euro ($12.58 billion) bid for the shares it does not already own, aiming to take the company private and create a national digital champion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8742 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Telecom Italia board fully backs Poste Italiane’s 11 billion‑euro voluntary tender and exchange offer, proposed in March to take the company private
  • Consob has approved the offer document; acceptance window runs from July 20 to September 11, with consideration composed of €1.67 per share plus 0.218 new Poste shares
  • Poste aims to leverage TIM’s infrastructure to foster a national digital champion in telecom, cloud and AI services, aligning with Italy’s strategic push for digital sovereignty

Frequently Asked Questions

What offer did Poste Italiane make for Telecom Italia?
Poste Italiane launched an €11 billion public tender and exchange offer for all Telecom Italia shares it does not already own.
Did Telecom Italia's board approve Poste's takeover bid?
Yes, Telecom Italia's board unanimously approved the takeover bid by Poste Italiane.
What is Poste Italiane's goal with the takeover of Telecom Italia?
Poste Italiane aims to take Telecom Italia private and create a national digital champion.
How much is Poste Italiane's bid for Telecom Italia shares in USD?
Poste Italiane's bid is valued at $12.58 billion for the shares it does not already own.

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