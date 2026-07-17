Aston Martin Seeks New Funding with HPS Investment Partners Amid Financial Struggles

Overview of Aston Martin's Funding Efforts and Financial Situation

July 17 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin is in talks with lenders including BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners to raise additional funds, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Details of the Proposed Financing

Here are some more details:

Structure of the Financing Deal

• The proposed financing would be backed by company assets transferred beyond the reach of existing creditors through a "drop-down" transaction, the report said.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Aston Martin and HPS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. They had declined to comment to Bloomberg News.

Financial Challenges Facing Aston Martin

Impact of Market Conditions

• The carmaker has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales due to U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China. It posted another quarterly loss in China in April.

Recent Funding Initiatives

• The same month, Aston Martin had turned to a consortium led by top shareholder Lawrence Stroll for a £50 million ($67.2 million) funding boost to take liquidity at the end of the March-quarter to £230 million.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = £0.7446)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Roshni Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)