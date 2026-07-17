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Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Aston Martin Seeks New Funding with HPS Investment Partners Amid Financial Struggles

Overview of Aston Martin's Funding Efforts and Financial Situation

July 17 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin is in talks with lenders including BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners to raise additional funds, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Details of the Proposed Financing

Here are some more details:

Structure of the Financing Deal

• The proposed financing would be backed by company assets transferred beyond the reach of existing creditors through a "drop-down" transaction, the report said.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Aston Martin and HPS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. They had declined to comment to Bloomberg News.

Financial Challenges Facing Aston Martin

Impact of Market Conditions

• The carmaker has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales due to U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China. It posted another quarterly loss in China in April.

Recent Funding Initiatives

• The same month, Aston Martin had turned to a consortium led by top shareholder Lawrence Stroll for a £50 million ($67.2 million) funding boost to take liquidity at the end of the March-quarter to £230 million.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = £0.7446)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Roshni Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Financing would use a “drop‑down” transaction moving assets beyond existing creditors’ reach, signaling creative restructuring efforts.
  • The carmaker is under strain from U.S. import tariffs and sluggish demand in China, having recently posted losses and received support from major investor Lawrence Stroll (£50m boost).
  • HPS, now integrated within BlackRock’s Private Financing Solutions platform, brings deep private‑credit capabilities to the deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aston Martin seeking new funding?
Aston Martin is seeking new funding due to ongoing cash burn and falling sales, particularly impacted by U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China.
Who is Aston Martin negotiating with for additional funds?
Aston Martin is in talks with lenders including BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners to raise additional funding.
What is the nature of the proposed financing?
The proposed financing would be backed by company assets transferred beyond the reach of existing creditors via a 'drop-down' transaction.
How did Aston Martin previously address liquidity issues?
Earlier this year, Aston Martin turned to a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium for a £50 million funding boost.

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