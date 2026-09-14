TotalEnergies and Iraq to Begin Talks on Major Energy Investments
Overview of TotalEnergies and Iraq Energy Discussions
Joint Statement and Project Goals
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government have agreed to start discussions on energy projects in the country, according to a joint French-Iraqi statement on Monday.
Scope of Investments
The projects would involve large-scale investments and would be aimed at boosting Iraqi oil production while contributing to improving energy sovereignty and the country's energy transition, the statement said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Makini BriceEditing by Tomasz Janowski)