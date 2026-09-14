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TotalEnergies, Iraq have agreed to start talks on energy projects, Iraq, France say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies, Iraq have agreed to start talks on energy projects, Iraq, France say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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TotalEnergies and Iraq to Begin Talks on Major Energy Investments

Overview of TotalEnergies and Iraq Energy Discussions

Joint Statement and Project Goals

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government have agreed to start discussions on energy projects in the country, according to a joint French-Iraqi statement on Monday.

Scope of Investments

The projects would involve large-scale investments and would be aimed at boosting Iraqi oil production while contributing to improving energy sovereignty and the country's energy transition, the statement said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Makini BriceEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The planned talks are expected to build on the ongoing multi‑energy Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), which includes oil, gas, solar and seawater treatment components worth approximately $10 billion (totalenergies.com).
  • GGIP launched in 2023 involves TotalEnergies (45 %), Basrah Oil Company (30 %) and QatarEnergy (25 %), aiming to curb flaring, expand oil production, develop a 1 GW solar plant, and free freshwater via seawater injection to bolster energy independence and environmental outcomes (totalenergies.com).
  • In 2025 the final GGIP contracts were signed, initiating construction of seawater treatment and full field development at Ratawi to reach 210,000 bpd by 2028, phase‑out flaring, and support power generation for up to 1.5 GW — supplying about 1.5 million households (totalenergies.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new agreement between TotalEnergies and Iraq?
TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government agreed to start discussions on new energy projects in Iraq.
What do the proposed energy projects in Iraq involve?
The projects aim at large-scale investments to boost Iraqi oil production and improve the country's energy sovereignty and transition.
Who announced the start of talks on energy projects in Iraq?
A joint French-Iraqi statement announced the agreement to start discussions on the energy projects.
What are the expected benefits of the TotalEnergies and Iraq energy projects?
The projects are expected to contribute to Iraq's energy sovereignty and help the country's transition to improved energy systems.

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