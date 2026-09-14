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Oil prices climb over 2% after strikes on Saudi pipeline and ships in Middle East - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices climb over 2% after strikes on Saudi pipeline and ships in Middle East

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Oil Prices Jump Over 2% After Strikes on Saudi Pipeline and Middle East Ships

Market Reaction to Middle East Tensions

By Scott DiSavino

Oil Price Surge and Market Data

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed over 2% on Monday as worries about energy supplies mounted following new strikes on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure and attacks on ships in the Middle East.

Brent futures rose $2.72, or 2.6%, to $107.33 per barrel at 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.51, or 2.5%, to $102.56.

Both benchmarks have been technically overbought for more than a week and WTI was on track for its highest closes since May 19.

Impact of Geopolitical Events

Futures jumped as much as 4%, then pared gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit each other's energy targets. Last week, Ukraine hits on Russian energy infrastructure helped push average U.S. diesel prices to record highs.

Russia, an OPEC+ member, was the world's third-biggest crude oil producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in 2025, according to U.S. energy data.

Trump also said Iran wants to make a deal quickly and badly, which cut further into crude's gains.

Escalation in the Middle East

Attacks on Saudi Infrastructure

Arab states in the Gulf called off a meeting with Iran planned for Monday, while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a new attack on Saudi Arabia after fighting that has extended the Middle East war to another theater and further jeopardised global oil supplies.

The Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a Saudi military airbase in Khamis Mushait, near the border, hitting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots.

Pipeline Strike and Global Oil Supply

On Friday, an attack, which Riyadh blamed on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, knocked out Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline, re-routing oil shipments to the Red Sea instead of the Strait of Hormuz. The strike threatened up to 4% of global oil supply.

Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to a single digit per day at the weekend, preliminary ship tracking data showed on Monday, well below a 10-day average of 14.

Before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, about a fifth of the world's oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Inventory and Export Concerns

With the Saudi east-west pipeline out of service, the Red Sea port of Yanbu must draw on storage, which is estimated to cover five to seven days of exports, according to three industry sources.

"The relatively contained price reaction suggests the market still expects Saudi inventories to cushion exports in the near term, but if the disruption extends beyond the five-to-seven-day inventory cushion, that could change quickly," said Janiv Shah, oil markets analyst at Rystad.

Regional Security and Shipping Risks

Houthi Advances and Hormuz Protocols

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reached the island of Perim on Friday, tightening their control over the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Iran issued a list of 77 ships it said had violated its protocols for operating in Hormuz.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Shadia Nasralla in London; additional reporting by Colleen Howe in Beijing and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; editing by Louise Heavens, Jason Neely and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone strikes from Iraq forced shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East‑West pipeline, a key Hormuz bypass, potentially cutting up to 4% of global oil supply; repairs may take several weeks. (apnews.com)
  • Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized strategic islands and coastal areas near the Bab al‑Mandeb Strait, tightening control over another vital shipping lane and compounding Middle East oil supply risks. (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude climbed to roughly $107–108 per barrel and WTI to about $102–103, with technical indicators showing overbought conditions, signaling risk of either continued upside or sharp pullback. (thejakartapost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise over 2% on Monday?
Oil prices surged due to fresh strikes on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure and attacks on ships in the Middle East, raising concerns about energy supply disruptions.
What specific incidents impacted oil prices?
Strikes on Saudi pipelines, Houthi attacks on Saudi airbases, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz all contributed to heightened worries over global oil supply.
How much did Brent and WTI crude prices increase?
Brent futures rose $2.72 (2.6%) to $107.33 per barrel, while U.S. WTI crude increased $2.51 (2.5%) to $102.56.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in oil supply?
The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane for a fifth of the world’s oil; disruptions there significantly impact global oil exports and prices.
How long can Saudi oil inventories cushion exports after the pipeline strike?
Industry sources estimate Saudi storage can cover about five to seven days of exports, after which more significant supply impacts could occur if the disruption continues.

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