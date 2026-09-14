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UK government seeks to acquire insolvent specialist steelmaker - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK government seeks to acquire insolvent specialist steelmaker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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UK Government Seeks Public Acquisition of Insolvent Speciality Steel UK to Save Jobs

Government Plans and Implications for Speciality Steel UK

Background of Speciality Steel UK

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday it was drawing up a plan to purchase Speciality Steel UK, a manufacturer that has previously supplied the auto, aero and defence industries, and which entered liquidation in August 2025.

Before entering liquidation, Speciality Steel was part of Liberty Steel, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

Government's Move Towards Public Ownership

Decision Against Private Sector Bid

The government said it was moving towards public ownership after deciding it could not support a proposed private sector bid for the company, which has sites in northern and central England and supports more than 1,300 jobs.

Official Statement

"We do not intervene in private companies lightly. But nor can we simply stand aside and allow the future of this company and over 1,300 jobs to be decided by default," business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

"Working towards public acquisition will keep options open while we work with local leaders, workers, industry and investors to determine the best long-term future for these sites."

Financial Considerations and Next Steps

Funding and Due Diligence

The government said any purchase was subject to due diligence and would be funded from existing government budgets. It did not set out how much the acquisition could cost.

Reporting

(Reporting by William James)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government planning to acquire Speciality Steel UK?
The UK government is moving toward acquiring Speciality Steel UK to protect more than 1,300 jobs and secure the company's long-term future after it entered liquidation.
Who previously owned Speciality Steel UK?
Speciality Steel UK was previously part of Liberty Steel, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.
What industries did Speciality Steel UK supply?
Speciality Steel UK has supplied the auto, aerospace, and defence industries.
Is the acquisition of Speciality Steel UK finalized?
No, the government stated the purchase is subject to due diligence and it did not specify the acquisition cost.
How many jobs could be affected by this acquisition?
More than 1,300 jobs are supported by Speciality Steel UK and could be affected.

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