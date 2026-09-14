FTSE 100 Surges with Oil and Defensive Stocks Leading in a Key Policy Week

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index rose on Monday, as investors flocked to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples, with oil prices and bond yields resuming their advance in a week packed with central bank decisions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.55% to 10,708.76 points by 0959 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.4% to 23,878.45, its lowest intraday level in more than a month.

Oil and Energy Sector Performance

• Oil prices rose about 3%, after new strikes on Saudi Arabian infrastructure and Gulf shipping. Oil majors Shell and BP gained about 1.1% respectively, with energy stocks up 1.1%. [O/R]

• They outperformed peers last week, helping limit declines on the FTSE 100, which registered its biggest weekly fall in over a month.

Bond Yields and Defensive Sectors

• British government bond yields ground higher once again on Monday, hitting new multi-year highs across maturities.

• Investors flocked to sectors considered traditionally defensive. Pharma stocks rose 2.7%, with GSK rising 3.7% after it announced positive results for two lung cancer drugs - Jideytro and Ris-Rez.

• Consumer-facing personal care, drug and grocery and beverages sectors added 2.6% and 2.8% respectively.

Technology and AI Developments

• Meanwhile, CEOs of top AI labs including OpenAI and Anthropic called for slower development of the technology, hammering AI-linked stocks globally.

• Futures tied to the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq slipped 1.8%. However, the FTSE 350 tech sector was up 3.9%.

Metals and Mining Sector

• Industrial and precious metal miners were the biggest percentage losers as metal prices slid. [GOL] [MET/L]

Upcoming Economic Events

• This week, investors will watch employment and inflation reports in the UK, ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision, where it widely expected to hold rates.

• The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its decision on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a 88.5% chance of a 25-basis-point hike, per CME's FedWatch Tool.

• Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to meet executives from banks, oil majors, and a telecom firm, to discuss his economic growth plans on Monday.

Notable Movers

• GlobalData bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 22% slide. The data analytics and consulting company expects its annual revenue growth to be more muted than expected.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)