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UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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FTSE 100 Surges with Oil and Defensive Stocks Leading in a Key Policy Week

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index rose on Monday, as investors flocked to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples, with oil prices and bond yields resuming their advance in a week packed with central bank decisions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.55% to 10,708.76 points by 0959 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.4% to 23,878.45, its lowest intraday level in more than a month. 

Oil and Energy Sector Performance

• Oil prices rose about 3%, after new strikes on Saudi Arabian infrastructure and Gulf shipping. Oil majors Shell and BP gained about 1.1% respectively, with energy stocks up 1.1%. [O/R]

• They outperformed peers last week, helping limit declines on the FTSE 100, which registered its biggest weekly fall in over a month.

Bond Yields and Defensive Sectors

• British government bond yields ground higher once again on Monday, hitting new multi-year highs across maturities.

• Investors flocked to sectors considered traditionally defensive. Pharma stocks rose 2.7%, with GSK rising 3.7% after it announced positive results for two lung cancer drugs - Jideytro and Ris-Rez.

• Consumer-facing personal care, drug and grocery and beverages sectors added 2.6% and 2.8% respectively.

Technology and AI Developments

• Meanwhile, CEOs of top AI labs including OpenAI and Anthropic called for slower development of the technology, hammering AI-linked stocks globally.

• Futures tied to the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq slipped 1.8%. However, the FTSE 350 tech sector was up 3.9%.

Metals and Mining Sector

• Industrial and precious metal miners were the biggest percentage losers as metal prices slid. [GOL] [MET/L]

Upcoming Economic Events

• This week, investors will watch employment and inflation reports in the UK, ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision, where it widely expected to hold rates.

• The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its decision on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a 88.5% chance of a 25-basis-point hike, per CME's FedWatch Tool.

• Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to meet executives from banks, oil majors, and a telecom firm, to discuss his economic growth plans on Monday.

Notable Movers

• GlobalData bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 22% slide. The data analytics and consulting company expects its annual revenue growth to be more muted than expected.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil gained ~3% on renewed strikes in the Gulf, lifting FTSE‑100 energy majors such as Shell and BP about 1.1%.
  • GSK rallied after the FDA granted early approval of its lung‑cancer drug Jideytro (zidesamtinib) and positive late‑stage Ris‑Rez results emerged, boosting pharma.
  • AI‑linked stocks fell globally after leaders at OpenAI, Anthropic and others urged a slowdown in development; however, the FTSE 350 tech sector bucked that trend, jumping 3.9%.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise despite weak performance in other markets?
The FTSE 100 rose as investors flocked to defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples amid rising oil prices and bond yields.
Which sectors performed best on the FTSE 100 during this trading session?
Healthcare, consumer staples, and energy stocks performed best, with pharma stocks up 2.7% and oil majors Shell and BP both rising by about 1.1%.
What upcoming events are investors focusing on this week?
Investors are closely watching UK employment and inflation reports, as well as central bank interest rate decisions from both the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
How did AI-related news affect market performance?
Calls to slow AI development by major lab CEOs impacted AI-linked stocks globally, although the FTSE 350 tech sector saw a 3.9% gain.
Which company saw the largest decline on the FTSE 250?
GlobalData experienced the largest decline on the FTSE 250, dropping 22% after forecasting slower annual revenue growth.

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