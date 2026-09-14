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Anthropic targets financial advisers with new Claude tool - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic targets financial advisers with new Claude tool

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Banking AI Wealth Management Financial technology

Anthropic Unveils Claude Tool for Financial Advisers, Integrating Investment Analytics

Anthropic Launches Claude for Financial Advisors: Features and Industry Impact

Overview of the Launch

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AI lab Anthropic on Monday launched a set of tools for financial advisers, connecting its Claude chatbot to investment analytics and wealth-management software from firms including BlackRock, Charles Schwab and Addepar. 

The product, called Claude for Financial Advisors, is designed to help financial services firms prepare for client meetings, review portfolios and handle follow-up work.

Competitive Landscape in Financial AI Tools

OpenAI's Recent Entry

The launch comes days after rival OpenAI introduced a version of ChatGPT for the industry, targeting investment bankers and equity researchers with tools for financial research, modeling and client materials.

Anthropic's Broader Push into Financial Services

It also builds on Anthropic's broader push into financial services, where it has developed tools based on its AI model Claude for tasks including investment research, portfolio analysis, financial modeling and preparing client materials.

Integration and Partnerships

Connected Firms and Platforms

Key Software and Data Partners

Anthropic's new offering connects Claude with data and software from firms including Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com and Zocks.

Industry Context and Challenges

Scrutiny on AI Development

The announcement comes as the pace and cost of AI development faces growing scrutiny, with industry leaders increasingly questioning whether spending can be sustained and how quickly the technology should advance amid mounting fears of misuse.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s Claude for Financial Advisors brings AI‑assisted meeting prep, portfolio analysis, and task handling to financial advisers via integrations with major wealth‑management platforms (context enriched via Anthropic ecosystem developments) (anthropic.com)
  • OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Financial Services on September 10, 2026, featuring GPT‑6 Astra, embedded data from LSEG, PitchBook and Daloopa, and strong enterprise governance—a direct competitor to Anthropic’s offering (openai.com)
  • Anthropic’s broader strategy in finance includes pre‑built agent templates, Microsoft 365 integrations, and numerous real‑time market data connectors, aiming to accelerate deployment from months to days and meet compliance‑focused workflows (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Claude for Financial Advisors?
Claude for Financial Advisors is a new tool launched by Anthropic that connects its Claude chatbot to investment analytics and wealth-management software, designed to help financial advisers prepare for client meetings, review portfolios, and handle follow-up work.
Which financial firms' software does Anthropic's Claude integrate with?
Anthropic's Claude integrates with software and data from firms including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, Addepar, Envestnet, iCapital, Orion, Wealthbox, Wealth.com, and Zocks.
How does Claude for Financial Advisors support financial advisers?
It helps financial advisers by preparing for client meetings, reviewing investment portfolios, handling follow-up work, and aiding in financial modeling and research.
What recent competition has Anthropic faced in the finance industry?
Anthropic's launch follows OpenAI's introduction of a version of ChatGPT tailored to investment bankers and equity researchers for financial research and modeling.
What concerns are raised about the pace of AI development in finance?
There is growing scrutiny over the pace and cost of AI development, with industry leaders debating the sustainability of such investments and potential misuse of the technology.

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