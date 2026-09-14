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EU envoys extend Russia sanctions by seven days to debate six-month renewal, EU presidency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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EU Extends Russia Sanctions to Debate Six-Month Renewal and Usmanov Listing

EU Sanctions Renewal and the Usmanov Debate

By Julia Payne

Sanctions Extension and Ongoing Negotiations

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European Union envoys have pushed back the expiry of EU Russia sanctions listings by seven days until September 22, a spokesperson for the EU's Irish presidency said on Monday, after failing to agree on a six-month renewal. 

Controversy Over Alisher Usmanov's Listing

At issue is whether to de-list Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov. France has joined Slovakia in a call to remove him, citing national security concerns, EU diplomats said.

"France is one of the countries most committed to increasing pressure — by all means — on the Russian war machine, as well as to supporting Ukraine," a French diplomatic source said. "We face a specific national security issue and wish to respond positively to international partners who have approached us regarding Mr. Usmanov."

France's foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

Scope and Impact of Current Sanctions

The designations, which target nearly 3,000 companies and individuals with asset freezes and travel bans, had been due to expire on September 15.

"In order to allow additional time for member states to comprehensively examine proposals for the renewal, Coreper has agreed to prolong the regime by a period of 7 days, until midnight Tuesday 22 September," the spokesperson said, referring to the Comité des Représentants Permanents — the body of EU ambassadors that prepares work for the 27 heads of member states.

EU sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 member states and must be renewed every six months.

Profile and Legal Actions of Alisher Usmanov

Usmanov's Wealth and Sanctions Status

Usmanov had a net worth of $18.8 billion as of early 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and is subject to EU and U.S. sanctions and a travel ban.

Legal Challenges and Media Involvement

Usmanov, a metals and mining mogul, has launched multiple lawsuits in Europe with the ultimate goal of having the sanctions lifted. In some, his lawyers contested statements in the media that were used as grounds for the sanctions.

The billionaire also holds assets in telecoms, internet companies and media, and he owns Russian business daily Kommersant. 

Background on EU Sanctions Renewal Process

Frequent Debates and Political Dynamics

EU countries frequently debate Russia sanctions renewals until the last moment, in the past largely due to demands from Hungary's former leader, Viktor Orban, and Slovakia, which has better relations with Moscow than most other EU states.

Recent Changes in Sanctions Renewal

In June, EU countries agreed for the first time to renew the bloc's sectoral sanctions, such as those on energy, for a year to reduce the opportunity for such debates.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Moscow newsroom and John Irish Paris; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Hugh Lawson)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU extend the Russia sanctions by seven days?
EU envoys extended the Russia sanctions by seven days to allow more time for member states to debate a six-month renewal and consider proposals, including whether to de-list Alisher Usmanov.
Who is Alisher Usmanov and why is his de-listing under debate?
Alisher Usmanov is a Russian-Uzbek billionaire targeted by EU and U.S. sanctions. Some member states, including France and Slovakia, are advocating to remove him from the sanctions list due to national security concerns.
How many companies and individuals are affected by the current EU Russia sanctions?
The current EU Russia sanctions listings target nearly 3,000 companies and individuals with asset freezes and travel bans.
How often must EU Russia sanctions be renewed?
EU Russia sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 member states and must be renewed every six months.
What role does Coreper play in EU sanctions decisions?
Coreper, or the Comité des Représentants Permanents, is the body of EU ambassadors that prepares work for the heads of member states and agreed to prolong the sanctions regime by seven days.

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