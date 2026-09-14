German Finance Minister Sets Conditions for UniCredit’s Commerzbank Takeover Deal
Key Demands and Implications of the Potential Takeover
Background of the Meeting
BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil laid out demands to UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel in Berlin on Monday over the possible takeover of Commerzbank, the German ministry said in a statement.
Conditions Set by the German Finance Ministry
They included Commerzbank remaining listed on the stock exchange, keeping its base in Frankfurt and continuing to finance German medium-sized companies at home and abroad, the statement said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez; writing by Tom SimsEditing by Tomasz Janowski)