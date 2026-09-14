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Comcast, Paramount Skydance mull shutting European streaming venture SkyShowtime - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Comcast, Paramount Skydance mull shutting European streaming venture SkyShowtime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Comcast, Paramount May Wind Down SkyShowtime European Streaming Joint Venture

SkyShowtime Joint Venture Faces Uncertain Future

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Comcast's NBC and Paramount Skydance are considering winding down their SkyShowtime joint venture, which streams shows and movies in European markets, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Key Details of the Potential Wind Down

Here are some details:

Strategic Options Under Consideration

• The SkyShowtime board wrote to CEO Monty Sarhan on Monday that it is considering strategic options for the business, including shutting down the platform, amid a competitive and challenging market, according to the letter.

SkyShowtime's Market Presence

• SkyShowtime, which launched in 2022, is available in 22 European markets, including Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Sweden.

Internal Communications and Employee Support

• Sarhan shared the board letter with employees along with his own memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

CEO's Message to Employees

• "I know this news creates uncertainty and, as we work through what comes next, my priority and that of the leadership team, is to be there and support all of you," he said in the memo.

Media Coverage

• The Hollywood Reporter and Bloomberg News earlier reported the development.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • SkyShowtime, launched in September 2022 across over 20 European markets, faces heightened competition and uncertain performance despite prior investments and subscriber growth(corporate.skyshowtime.com).
  • Estimates suggest subscriber numbers rose from approximately 5.3 million end‑2023 to 6.2 million by end‑2024, but the venture remains unprofitable despite over $1 billion invested(movistarplus.es).
  • Analysts note that in Europe, SkyShowtime operates where Sky lacks pay‑TV presence, while Paramount+ serves major markets like DACH, France and UK, exposing SkyShowtime to stiff competitive dynamics with limited market share (~3 %)(spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SkyShowtime?
SkyShowtime is a streaming platform launched in 2022 as a joint venture by Comcast and Paramount, available in 22 European markets.
Why might SkyShowtime be shut down?
The board is considering shutting down SkyShowtime due to strong competition and challenging market conditions in Europe.
Which markets does SkyShowtime serve?
SkyShowtime operates in 22 European markets, including Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and Sweden.
Who reported the possible shutdown of SkyShowtime?
The development was reported by Reuters, The Hollywood Reporter, and Bloomberg News.
Who is the CEO of SkyShowtime?
Monty Sarhan is the CEO of SkyShowtime.

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