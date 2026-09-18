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Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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NATO Commander Briefs Pentagon on US Defense Review and Troop Deployments in Europe

US Defense Review and NATO Troop Deployments: Key Developments

Background and Recent Briefing

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, took part in a virtual briefing  on Friday for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on potential approaches to a review of US troop deployments in Europe.

US Defense Secretary's Announcement

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a review in June of America's troop deployments in Europe and threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if "free riding" allies did not meet their defence spending commitments.

Role of US European Command and NATO 3.0

Grynkewich took part in Friday's meeting in his capacity as head of the US European Command "as Europe continues to take more and more responsibility for its defence, and as the Alliance continues to strengthen and transition to 'NATO 3.0'", a NATO spokesperson said.

Details of the Defense Review

A document seen by Reuters shows the review will create at least four sets of options for Hegseth, with Friday's briefing contributing to shaping the possibilities on the table.

Consultations and Timeline

Hegseth told defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels in June that the review would last up to six months and include consultations with Congress, which has legislated a minimum number of US forces in Europe.

Potential Impact on Troop Levels

While he did not explicitly say the review could result in reductions of the 80,000 US troops deployed to Europe, he stressed the goal would be to prompt the continent to do more while ensuring the US military would be able to meet its global commitments.

Allied Support and Operational Rights

Hegseth also slammed allies who did not support the US during the Iran war, after some denied Washington basing and overflight rights for war-related activities, and said the review would ensure these rights were assured.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Inti Landauro and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The six‑month 'force posture review,' announced in June by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, seeks to pressure NATO allies to increase their defense contributions while preserving US global commitments. (investing.com)
  • General Grynkewich, as head of US European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is coordinating closely with Pentagon officials in the review, which will present multiple options for future troop deployment scenarios. (stripes.com)
  • The review is part of the NATO 3.0 initiative, envisioning a European-led conventional defense, with the US focusing on nuclear deterrence and strategic support—Europe has already begun filling gaps left by US reductions. (csis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the Pentagon briefing on US defense engagement in Europe?
NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, and Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby participated in the virtual briefing.
What is the purpose of the US review of troop deployments in Europe?
The review aims to explore options for US troop deployments in Europe, encourage NATO allies to meet defense spending commitments, and ensure US global commitments.
How many US troops are currently deployed in Europe?
There are approximately 80,000 US troops currently deployed in Europe.
How long will the review of US defense engagement in Europe last?
The review is expected to last up to six months and will include consultations with Congress.
What could happen if NATO allies do not meet their defense spending commitments?
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if allies do not meet their defense spending commitments.

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