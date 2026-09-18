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France's CNP Assurances considers takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's CNP Assurances considers takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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CNP Assurances Weighs Potential Takeover of Coface, Says Bloomberg

Potential Acquisition Discussions Between CNP Assurances and Coface

Early Stage Deliberations

Sept 18 (Reuters) - French insurance group CNP Assurances is considering a potential takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNP is working on an offer for the credit insurer, the report added.

Possibility of Competing Bidders

Deliberations are at an early stage, and CNP could decide against proceeding with an offer, the report said, adding that other bidders could emerge.

Official Responses

CNP and Coface declined to comment on the report.

Company Profiles

About CNP Assurances

CNP, or Caisse Nationale de Prevoyance, is a leading personal insurer in France, with operations across Europe and Brazil, according to its website.

About Coface

Coface provides trade credit insurance that protects companies against the risk of customer non-payment. It also offers business information services, debt collection, single-risk insurance, surety bonds and factoring.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • CNP Assurances is weighing a potential offer to acquire Coface, currently valued at roughly €2.6 billion following an 8.9% stock gain upon news (archive.vn).
  • Securing control would require CNP to convince Arch Capital Group, which holds 29.9% of Coface, and deliberations are at an early stage, with no guarantee an offer will materialize (archive.vn).
  • CNP Assurances, a leading personal insurer in France with operations across Europe and Brazil, would broaden its scope into trade credit insurance, complementing its existing creditor loan insurance business (archive.vn).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considering a takeover of Coface?
French insurance group CNP Assurances is considering a potential takeover of Coface.
What does Coface specialize in?
Coface provides trade credit insurance, business information, debt collection, single-risk insurance, surety bonds, and factoring.
At what stage are the takeover discussions?
Deliberations are at an early stage and CNP Assurances may decide not to proceed.
Are other bidders interested in Coface?
Other bidders could emerge, according to the report.
Did CNP Assurances or Coface comment on the report?
Both CNP Assurances and Coface declined to comment on the report.

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