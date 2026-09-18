CNP Assurances Weighs Potential Takeover of Coface, Says Bloomberg

Potential Acquisition Discussions Between CNP Assurances and Coface

Early Stage Deliberations

Sept 18 (Reuters) - French insurance group CNP Assurances is considering a potential takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNP is working on an offer for the credit insurer, the report added.

Possibility of Competing Bidders

Deliberations are at an early stage, and CNP could decide against proceeding with an offer, the report said, adding that other bidders could emerge.

Official Responses

CNP and Coface declined to comment on the report.

Company Profiles

About CNP Assurances

CNP, or Caisse Nationale de Prevoyance, is a leading personal insurer in France, with operations across Europe and Brazil, according to its website.

About Coface

Coface provides trade credit insurance that protects companies against the risk of customer non-payment. It also offers business information services, debt collection, single-risk insurance, surety bonds and factoring.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)