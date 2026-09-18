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Finance

EU antitrust regulators set to block UPM-Sappi merger, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets

EU Likely to Block €1.42 Billion UPM-Sappi Paper Merger on Antitrust Grounds

Overview of the UPM-Sappi Paper Merger and EU Antitrust Concerns

Background of the Proposed Merger

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finland's UPM-Kymmene and South Africa-listed Sappi are set to face an EU antitrust veto against their proposed €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion) paper joint venture after the companies declined to offer concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said. 

Regulatory Review and Company Arguments

The companies also failed to convince regulators of the merits of their deal at a closed-door hearing earlier this week even after they argued about the sustainability and resilient impact of the deal, one of the people said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission has launched a Phase II investigation and is expected to veto the UPM‑Sappi €1.42 billion graphic paper joint venture over antitrust concerns (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Regulators doubt the deal’s claimed benefits — including sustainability and market resilience — outweigh the risks of reduced competition and potential price hikes in coated paper markets (live.euronext.com).
  • UPM and Sappi, which contributed major European and North American paper businesses valued at €1.42 billion, were unable to secure concessions or convince regulators of the venture’s merits (upm.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU blocking the UPM-Sappi merger?
The EU is blocking the merger due to unresolved competition concerns after the companies declined to offer concessions.
How much is the UPM-Sappi joint venture worth?
The proposed UPM-Sappi paper joint venture is valued at €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion).
Did UPM and Sappi attempt to address regulators' concerns?
UPM and Sappi declined to offer concessions and failed to convince regulators of the deal’s merits.
Where was the regulatory hearing held?
The closed-door hearing with EU antitrust regulators took place earlier this week in Brussels.
What arguments did the companies present in support of the merger?
The companies argued about the sustainability and resilient impact of the deal at the hearing.

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