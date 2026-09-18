EU Likely to Block €1.42 Billion UPM-Sappi Paper Merger on Antitrust Grounds
Overview of the UPM-Sappi Paper Merger and EU Antitrust Concerns
Background of the Proposed Merger
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finland's UPM-Kymmene and South Africa-listed Sappi are set to face an EU antitrust veto against their proposed €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion) paper joint venture after the companies declined to offer concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
Regulatory Review and Company Arguments
The companies also failed to convince regulators of the merits of their deal at a closed-door hearing earlier this week even after they argued about the sustainability and resilient impact of the deal, one of the people said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Inti Landauro)