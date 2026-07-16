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UK's Thames Water draws down final part of debt lifeline - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Thames Water draws down final part of debt lifeline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Thames Water Secures Last £677m Debt Lifeline as UK Mulls Nationalisation Options

Thames Water’s Financial Crisis and Government Response

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water, battling to avoid nationalisation, said it would draw down £677 million ($915.3 million) of debt, the final tranche of the £3 billion debt lifeline package it secured from lenders in early 2025.

Company Warnings and Leadership Statements

Announcing results a day earlier, Thames Water's CEO warned the debt-stricken company could run out of money in November and said its future rests on decisions to be taken by Britain's incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Prime Minister’s Stance on Public Ownership

Burnham has previously argued that public ownership is the best option for Thames Water.

Government Rescue Plans and Alternatives

But in the meantime the government continues to consider a senior creditor-backed rescue plan. If it does not agree to it, Thames Water will end up in the government's Special Administration Regime, a form of temporary public ownership.

Details of the Senior Creditor Rescue Plan

Under the rescue plan from the senior creditor group, which is also behind the £3 billion lifeline, £9.4 billion of debt would be written off and £3.35 billion of new equity provided. Talks over the deal have been ongoing for months.

Potential for Further Funding

Thames Water CEO Chris Weston said he believed the creditor group, which includes Invesco, Elliott Management and Silver Point Capital, could provide further funding to ensure the survival of Thames beyond November if they believe the government will back the rescue deal.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The £677 million drawdown completes the £3 billion super‑senior liquidity facility sanctioned by the High Court in February 2025 to avert collapse (thameswater.co.uk).
  • Thames Water warns it could run out of money by November 2026, underscoring urgent need for a long‑term recapitalisation or government‑backed rescue (live.euronext.com).
  • Incoming PM Andy Burnham’s tilt toward public ownership raises the stakes for a senior creditor‑backed deal involving £9.4 billion of write‑offs and £3.35 billion of new equity; without agreement, the company may enter Special Administration (temporary nationalisation) (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the final debt tranche Thames Water is drawing down?
Thames Water is drawing down £677 million, the final part of the £3 billion debt lifeline.
What happens if the government does not back Thames Water's rescue plan?
If the government does not agree to the creditor rescue plan, Thames Water could enter the Special Administration Regime, temporarily bringing it into public ownership.
Who are the main creditors behind Thames Water's rescue plan?
The main creditors include Invesco, Elliott Management, and Silver Point Capital.
What has the incoming Prime Minister said about Thames Water's future?
Incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated public ownership as the best option for Thames Water.
When could Thames Water potentially run out of money?
Thames Water's CEO warned the company could run out of money in November unless a rescue deal is secured.

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