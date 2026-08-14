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From Sandbox to Settlement: The Operating Model for Tokenised Deposits

Tokenised deposits are beginning to cross the line between laboratory demonstrations and controlled real-value settlement. The strategic question for banks is no longer whether the technology can move value, but whether institutions can build an operating model that preserves the legal, liquidity and trust characteristics of deposits while delivering genuinely better workflows.

The trend: programmable bank money is approaching an operating test

Tokenised deposits have spent several years in the shadow of stablecoins and central bank digital currency debates. In 2026, the more consequential development for regulated banks is quieter: commercial bank money is being represented on programmable platforms and tested alongside central bank settlement assets. That changes the discussion from product novelty to infrastructure design.

The Bank for International Settlements’ 2026 analysis defines a tokenised deposit as a digital representation of commercial bank money recorded on a programmable platform, giving the holder a direct claim on the issuing bank and redemption at par in central bank money. This continuity matters. A token does not become useful to a corporate treasurer simply because it moves on a distributed ledger; it becomes useful when its claim, liquidity and controls remain intelligible inside the banking relationship.

Evidence of progress is now concrete. Project Agorá, convened by the BIS and the Institute of International Finance, combined tokenised commercial bank deposits with tokenised central bank reserves across eight central banks and more than 40 financial institutions. The prototype supported atomic multi-currency settlement. In July 2026, 28 institutions and central banks completed controlled real-value transactions across 17 scenarios, totalling about CHF800,000. The amounts were deliberately modest, but the operational signal was important: the concept moved beyond simulated balances.

Other jurisdictions are advancing on different tracks. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s 2025 annual report records the launch of EnsembleTX, a controlled pilot for real-value transactions involving tokenised deposits and digital assets. The European Central Bank’s payments strategy keeps central bank money at the core of wholesale settlement while allowing a complementary role for properly governed tokenised deposits and other regulated private settlement assets. The Bank of England’s 2025–26 financial market infrastructure report says tokenised deposits can already serve as a payment asset in the UK Digital Securities Sandbox and describes work on synchronising central bank money with external ledgers.

Why tokenised deposits could earn a place in banking

Atomic settlement can remove process gaps

Many wholesale transactions separate the movement of an asset from the movement of cash. That creates timing gaps, reconciliation work, intraday exposures and, in some markets, a need to pre-position liquidity. Programmable settlement can link the legs so they execute together or not at all. The benefit is not “blockchain speed” in the abstract. It is the reduction of broken hand-offs between instruction, compliance, asset transfer and payment.

For corporate use, conditional payment is especially relevant. Funds could move when specified data or delivery conditions are met, with those conditions validated before execution. That may support trade, treasury, securities and collateral workflows. The bank’s role remains substantial: identity, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, balance-sheet intermediation, liquidity provision and dispute handling do not disappear when execution becomes programmable.

Deposits preserve a familiar liability structure

A deposit token can extend an existing account relationship rather than ask a customer to adopt an entirely different monetary instrument. The issuing bank still owes the liability, and the customer still expects par redemption. This can make tokenised deposits more legible to treasury policies and risk committees than bearer-style instruments whose reserve structure, issuer exposure or redemption mechanics require a new assessment.

That advantage is conditional, not automatic. A token available only to clients of one bank may have limited reach. If different banks issue tokens on separate platforms, fragmentation can reproduce the very friction tokenisation is intended to solve. The BIS therefore places weight on interoperability and settlement in central bank money. Banks should treat network design as a shared-market problem, not merely a product launch.

The operating model banks need before scale

1. Define the legal claim and lifecycle

The first design document should be a liability map. It must state who holds the claim, which entity issues it, how ownership is recorded, when settlement is final, how a token is created or extinguished, and how it converts to a conventional account balance. Treatment in insolvency, erroneous transfer, account restriction and customer offboarding must be explicit. Technical architecture cannot compensate for an ambiguous claim.

The lifecycle also needs controlled recovery. Banks require procedures for lost credentials, compromised wallets, court or regulatory orders, duplicate instructions, rejected smart-contract conditions and platform downtime. The promise of irreversible execution is not a substitute for an accountable exception model. Senior management should know which actions can be reversed, by whom, under which authority and with what audit evidence.

2. Build liquidity as a 24/7 capability, not a slogan

Always-on transfer can create always-on liquidity obligations. A bank may need to fund token redemptions or interbank settlement outside conventional operating windows, while its treasury systems and collateral processes still follow established cycles. Limits, buffers and automated alerts should therefore be designed around the token network’s actual hours, currencies and settlement assets.

The key measures are practical: peak token outflows, conversion demand, intraday and overnight liquidity usage, failed or queued transactions, concentration by client and counterparty, and the time required to replenish settlement balances. Finance and treasury teams should be involved before customer pilots, because pricing and balance-sheet economics will determine whether a technically successful service is commercially sustainable.

3. Put compliance into the workflow without freezing it

Programmability allows some controls to be applied before settlement, but banks must avoid encoding policy so rigidly that legitimate exceptions become impossible. Identity credentials, transaction permissions, sanctions and financial-crime checks, data retention and privacy rules need clear ownership. Where several institutions share a platform, each participant must understand which checks it performs and which evidence it can rely on from others.

Smart contracts need the same discipline as payment applications: approved code libraries, segregation of duties, testing, change management, vulnerability handling and independent assurance. A rules update should not silently alter the economic terms of outstanding tokens. Versioning and migration controls are therefore part of product governance, not simply engineering hygiene.

4. Design for interoperability and exit

Banks should resist architectures that work only inside a single use case. The target is controlled interoperability across client systems, bank ledgers, token platforms and central bank settlement services. Common message semantics, identity models and asset references matter as much as ledger connectivity. The ECB’s scaling work is instructive: its 2024 explorations covered nearly €1.6 billion of central-bank-money settlement, 64 eligible participants and 58 use cases, while the Pontes track is intended to connect DLT platforms with TARGET Services.

Exit is equally important. A platform may be discontinued, a vendor may fail, or regulation may change. Banks need a tested way to reconcile the authoritative record, return balances to conventional accounts and preserve evidence. Portability of data, contracts and identity credentials should appear in procurement requirements from the beginning.

5. Connect the proposition to deposit economics

A tokenised deposit is still a balance-sheet product. Its value to the bank depends on the durability and behaviour of the funding, the cost of liquidity and settlement, the revenue attached to the client workflow, and the operational expense of running another channel. A service that simply shifts existing deposits onto a costlier platform may not improve the franchise. The commercial model should identify whether value comes from transaction fees, deeper treasury relationships, additional deposits, better retention or lower processing cost.

The bank should also decide how interest, fees and limits work across conventional and tokenised balances. Clients will expect transparent treatment when balances convert between representations. Product disclosures and account statements need to make those movements easy to reconcile, while finance systems must preserve a single view of the liability. Measurement should include deposit stability, revenue per active client, platform cost per transaction and the proportion of token balances that support new activity rather than migration from an existing service.

The risks that could slow adoption

The main adoption risk is fragmentation. Multiple bank tokens, ledgers and identity schemes could force clients to manage separate pools of liquidity and integrations. Operational concentration is another concern if key network, cloud, wallet or smart-contract services depend on a small group of providers. Legal differences across jurisdictions may also limit cross-border scale even when the technology connects.

Demand risk deserves equal attention. Corporate treasurers will not change a proven workflow for a marginal improvement, especially if liquidity is limited outside the issuing bank. The business case must therefore include the cost of client integration and the availability of counterparties, not just internal processing savings. These risks argue for common standards, narrow early use cases and staged investment rather than a race to issue a branded token.

A disciplined route from pilot to product

The strongest first use cases have a measurable coordination problem, a limited participant set and a clear settlement asset. Tokenised money-market funds, collateral movements, intragroup treasury and selected trade transactions fit this pattern better than a general-purpose retail token. Banks should choose one end-to-end workflow and benchmark it against the existing process.

A useful pilot scorecard should track settlement time, manual touches, reconciliation breaks, liquidity consumed, control exceptions, uptime, onboarding time and all-in cost per transaction. It should also record customer outcomes: whether funds became available sooner, whether working capital improved, and whether the client could integrate the service without maintaining a parallel manual process.

Governance should include payments, treasury, operations, legal, compliance, cyber security, finance and front-line product leadership. A pilot should have a named path to production, including capital allocation and service ownership, or a defined stop decision. Repeated experiments without a commercial threshold can create technical experience but little strategic advantage.

What senior banking leaders should decide now

Tokenised deposits are not a reason to replace every payment rail. They are a reason to revisit workflows where settlement, information and contractual performance are poorly coordinated. The current wave of real-value testing gives banks enough evidence to prepare an operating position, while leaving ample uncertainty about common platforms, economics and adoption.

Boards and executive committees should ask three questions. Which client problem is materially improved? Which form of money anchors settlement and liquidity? Which shared standards prevent the service from becoming another closed network? Clear answers will matter more than the choice of ledger brand.

The near-term winners are likely to be institutions that treat tokenisation as a regulated banking capability: a combination of trusted liabilities, programmable workflows, interoperable infrastructure and disciplined operations. The technology may be new, but the basis of adoption remains familiar. Clients will scale a service when it is reliable, liquid, compliant and demonstrably easier than the process it replaces.

FAQ: Tokenised deposits and bank strategy

What is a tokenised deposit?

It is a digital representation of a commercial bank deposit on a programmable platform. The holder has a claim on the issuing bank, and the instrument is intended to be redeemable at par in the same currency.

How is a tokenised deposit different from a stablecoin?

A tokenised deposit is the liability of a regulated deposit-taking bank and extends the existing two-tier monetary system. A stablecoin is issued under a separate structure and depends on its own backing, governance and redemption arrangements.

What is atomic settlement?

Atomic settlement links transaction legs so they complete together or not at all. In a securities transaction, for example, the asset and payment can move as one coordinated event, reducing principal and reconciliation risk.

Which bank clients are most likely to use tokenised deposits first?

Early demand is most plausible among institutions and corporates with complex treasury, collateral, securities or trade workflows, especially where delayed settlement and fragmented data create measurable cost.

What should a bank prove before commercial launch?

It should prove the legal claim, settlement finality, liquidity model, compliance controls, cyber resilience, interoperability, exception handling and unit economics. A faster demonstration is not enough if the service cannot operate safely through stress and failure.

Sources and Citations

• BIS Annual Economic Report 2026, “Anchoring trust in money: innovation beyond stablecoins”

• BIS Innovation Hub, “Project Agorá: exploring tokenisation of wholesale cross-border payments”

• European Central Bank, “Eurosystem sets out comprehensive strategy for future of European payments”

• European Central Bank, “The role of the Eurosystem in the scaling-up of a tokenised financial ecosystem”

• Bank of England, “FMI Annual Report 2025–26”

• Hong Kong Monetary Authority, “International Financial Centre,” Annual Report 2025

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