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Private credit is not simply lending that happens outside banks. Banks increasingly finance funds, share borrowers, originate assets and provide liquidity across the same ecosystem. The strategic opportunity is real, but so is the need for a single view of risk. This report sets out a practical cont…

Private Credit’s New Bank Nexus: How to Control the Full Exposure Chain

Private credit is not simply lending that happens outside banks. Banks increasingly finance funds, share borrowers, originate assets and provide liquidity across the same ecosystem. The strategic opportunity is real, but so is the need for a single view of risk. This report sets out a practical control model for senior bank leaders.

Private credit has become a bank-network trend

Private credit has expanded by solving a genuine financing need: borrowers can obtain tailored structures, speed and certainty where public markets or conventional bank products may be less suitable. The Financial Stability Board’s May 2026 assessment places the market at roughly $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion and notes that it is extending beyond its traditional mid-market and institutional base. For banks, the important trend is not displacement. It is interdependence.

A bank may lend to a private credit fund, provide a revolving facility to a portfolio company, arrange hedging, hold deposits, distribute a fund to wealth clients and retain an economic interest in originated loans. Each transaction can be acceptable on its own. The risk emerges when the bank cannot see that several apparently separate businesses depend on the same sponsor, collateral pool, valuation process or exit market.

The FSB’s accompanying release identifies about $220 billion of drawn and undrawn bank credit lines to private credit funds in data reported by members, while commercial estimates cited by the FSB are higher. The range is itself instructive: management cannot rely on a single regulatory exposure field to describe the relationship.

Map the full exposure chain, not just the legal borrower

Start with four channels

The first channel is direct fund financing: subscription lines, net-asset-value facilities, asset-backed structures and other secured lending. The second is shared borrower risk, where a bank provides a revolver, cash management or derivatives to a company whose term debt sits in a private fund. The third is distribution and origination, including forward-flow arrangements or assets originated for a fund. The fourth is indirect exposure through insurers, sponsors, wealth clients, collateral values or synthetic risk transfer structures.

A useful inventory therefore links legal entity, ultimate sponsor, fund, underlying borrower, collateral, guarantor, investor base and bank product. It should also record commitments, not merely utilisation. A fund may draw a facility precisely when portfolio liquidity weakens; an undrawn line is a contingent exposure, not unused capacity. The IMF’s April 2025 analysis similarly highlights fund reliance on bank facilities and the cross-border role of large banks in financing the ecosystem.

Build an exposure graph with decision ownership

Banks do not need a perfect industry ontology before acting. They need a canonical relationship key and explicit ownership. Client identifiers from fund finance, leveraged finance, markets, transaction banking and wealth should resolve to a common sponsor and borrower hierarchy. The graph should show direct exposure, contingent exposure, collateral dependency and second-order services. Every material cluster needs a named senior owner who can convene the product desks and risk teams that see only fragments.

The target output is not a visually impressive network map. It is a decision record: total exposure under current conditions, exposure after plausible draws, concentration by sponsor and sector, collateral overlap, and the people authorised to reduce or approve the position. Data quality exceptions should carry owners and deadlines rather than disappearing into a general remediation backlog.

Keep underwriting independent as partnerships scale

Private credit partnerships can generate fees, broaden borrower capacity and preserve client relationships. Those benefits can also create pressure to accept a fund’s underwriting, rating or valuation as a substitute for the bank’s own work. A sound model separates commercial sponsorship from credit approval and requires the bank to understand repayment capacity at the level where cash is generated.

For fund facilities, due diligence should cover investment mandate, asset eligibility, concentration limits, valuation governance, investor quality, side letters, borrowing powers and liquidity terms. For shared borrowers, the bank should reconstruct total debt, covenant priority, payment-in-kind features, sponsor support and maturity walls. A private rating is an input, not an independent conclusion. The FSB identifies valuation opacity, borrower leverage and increasing payment-in-kind use as issues warranting attention.

Independence also applies after closing. Exceptions, covenant resets and valuation changes should be visible across every relationship with the same sponsor. A waiver in one facility can be an early-warning signal for another desk. Incentives should reward durable risk-adjusted returns and data completeness, rather than only origination volume or first-year fee income.

Treat collateral and valuation as dynamic controls

A secured structure can still concentrate risk if collateral values depend on infrequent marks, model assumptions or a narrow refinancing market. The control question is not simply whether collateral exists. It is how quickly the bank can verify, challenge and realise value under stress, and whether other creditors rely on the same assets or cash flows.

The Basel Committee’s current counterparty credit risk guidelines call for ongoing due diligence, a comprehensive mitigation strategy, complementary exposure metrics and strong governance. Applied to private credit, that means independent valuation triggers, eligibility haircuts, concentration add-ons and dispute escalation calibrated to the opacity and leverage of the counterparty. Margin or borrowing-base mechanics should be operationally tested, not assumed to work because the contract is clear.

Valuation governance should identify who supplies each mark, what information is observable, how stale prices are flagged and which committees can override or suspend a value. Management information should distinguish accounting value from lendable value and stressed realisation value. Those three numbers may converge in calm markets and diverge sharply when liquidity is most valuable.

Model liquidity as a two-way transmission channel

Private funds may have long-dated assets, but liquidity pressure can still arise through redemption features, margin calls, unfunded commitments, portfolio-company revolvers and refinancing needs. A bank can face simultaneous draws by a fund and its borrowers while collateral values weaken. It can also lose deposits or funding from non-bank clients as those clients meet their own cash demands.

The ECB’s May 2026 Financial Stability Review says euro area banks’ direct private-market lending is limited in aggregate, while warning that opacity and multiple layers of leverage complicate the assessment of true risk. The appropriate bank response is proportionate, not alarmist: combine credit stress with drawdown, margin, deposit-outflow and market-liquidity assumptions.

Stress tests should ask what happens when three conditions coincide: portfolio-company earnings weaken, private valuations adjust slowly, and public credit markets become expensive. The bank should project gross draws before collateral remedies, because legal rights may take time to exercise. Results should feed funding plans, sponsor limits and pricing. A scenario that never changes a decision is a presentation, not a control.

Make information and servicing rights operational

Private structures are negotiated, so the bank’s visibility can vary materially by relationship. Information rights should be designed around decisions: timely borrower financials, portfolio composition, leverage, covenant status, valuation changes, investor concentrations and facility utilisation. A long reporting schedule is not necessarily a useful one. The bank should specify the fields, frequency, quality checks and escalation needed to refresh its exposure view.

Servicing is another dependency. If a manager, administrator or specialist platform calculates borrowing bases, monitors covenants or controls cash, the bank should understand data lineage and continuity arrangements. Reconciliation should compare source records with the bank’s ledger and risk systems. Material breaks require investigation before further advances, not a quarterly note after the exposure has changed.

Workout coordination deserves attention at origination. Shared borrowers can have bank revolvers, private term loans, hedges and operating accounts governed by different documents. The bank should know notice rights, voting thresholds, standstill terms, collateral priority and who can instruct the servicer. A pre-agreed contact and escalation map reduces the risk that each creditor protects its own position in a way that destroys enterprise value.

Product approval should revisit these dependencies when a partnership changes shape. A facility secured by diversified investor commitments is not the same risk after it migrates toward portfolio-asset collateral or adds redemption exposure. Material amendments, new distribution channels and synthetic risk transfer links should trigger a fresh ecosystem assessment, even if the legal counterparty is unchanged.

Use a compact control dashboard

Senior management needs a small set of measures that connect growth with resilience. The core view should include total and stressed exposure by sponsor; undrawn commitments; shared-borrower exposure; sector and vintage concentration; valuation age; covenant exceptions; payment-in-kind incidence; collateral coverage at current and stressed values; and expected liquidity draws over one week, one month and one quarter.

Limits should operate at more than one level. A legal-entity limit prevents obvious excess, while sponsor, strategy, sector and collateral limits catch correlated positions. Trigger design matters: an amber threshold should require a named action, such as tighter reporting, reduced advance rates or escalation of new business. Red without a predefined response simply documents that the bank noticed late.

Price the whole relationship and its optionality

Partnership economics should include capital, liquidity, operational complexity, data remediation and tail exposure. Fee pools from origination, servicing, hedging or wealth distribution can make a relationship attractive, but they do not erase contingent balance-sheet use. Relationship profitability should be calculated under base and stress assumptions, with transfer pricing that recognises commitments and intraday or emergency liquidity.

Banks should also value strategic optionality. A partnership can widen borrower coverage, create distribution capacity and provide insight into private markets. Yet exclusivity, concentration or opaque servicing dependencies can reduce future choice. The best agreements preserve audit rights, information access, workout coordination, data portability and an orderly exit route.

A 90-day management agenda

Days 1–30: establish the perimeter

Name an executive owner and assemble fund finance, corporate lending, markets, treasury, wealth, finance, legal and risk. Define the private-credit relationship perimeter. Identify the top sponsors and funds, then reconcile commitments and shared borrowers. Record missing identifiers and valuation data as controlled exceptions.

Days 31–60: test aggregation and stress

Create a pilot exposure graph for the largest relationships. Reconcile it to finance and regulatory totals. Run a combined scenario covering facility draws, borrower deterioration, collateral haircuts and deposit outflows. Review whether current limits, covenants and pricing would have changed the result.

Days 61–90: embed decisions

Approve sponsor-level limits and escalation rules. Add cross-business review to new transactions and material waivers. Put the compact dashboard into the relevant risk and asset-liability committees. Set a remediation timetable for data gaps, with independent testing of the most consequential controls.

Frequently asked questions

Is private credit mainly a competitive threat to banks?

No. It is simultaneously a competitor, client, partner and distribution channel. Strategy should begin with the economic relationship and the complete risk chain, rather than a simple bank-versus-fund narrative.

What is the most important first control?

Aggregate exposures by sponsor, fund and underlying borrower across businesses, including undrawn commitments and shared collateral. Without that view, sophisticated facility-level controls can still miss concentration.

Should a bank rely on a private fund’s valuations?

Fund values can be useful inputs, but lending and risk decisions need independent challenge, ageing rules, stressed haircuts and clear escalation where information is limited or disputed.

How should banks stress private credit relationships?

Combine borrower credit deterioration with facility draws, collateral changes, refinancing pressure, margin needs and funding outflows. Single-factor credit shocks understate the interconnected operating reality.

Does limited aggregate exposure remove the need for action?

No. Aggregate figures can conceal concentration in particular banks, sponsors or sectors. A proportionate control build is justified by opacity, contingent exposures and the speed at which partnerships can grow.

References

• Financial Stability Board: Report on Vulnerabilities in Private Credit (6 May 2026)

• Financial Stability Board: FSB Warns on Private Credit Vulnerabilities (6 May 2026)

• European Central Bank: Financial Stability Review, May 2026

• Basel Committee: Final Guidelines for Counterparty Credit Risk Management

• International Monetary Fund: Global Financial Stability Report, April 2025, Chapter 1

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