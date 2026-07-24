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TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Tech Regulation Digital Services Act

TikTok Risks Major EU Fine for Alleged Breach of Online Child Safety Rules

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Charges Against TikTok Under Digital Services Act

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - ByteDance's social media platform TikTok has been charged with breaching EU online content rules due to design features which could expose children to predators or cyberbullying, EU regulators said on Friday, putting the company at risk of a hefty fine.

Background on the Digital Services Act

The charges, called preliminary findings under the Digital Services Act which requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content, are the fourth allegation against TikTok in two years.

Role of the European Commission

The European Commission, which serves as the EU tech enforcer, said TikTok accounts fall short of DSA safety standards.

Risks to Children on TikTok

It said the social media platform allows children to make their account public, enabling others to see the content and potentially exposing them to cyberbullying or contact from abusers.

It said even private accounts are not safe for children as they can be easily found through the 'following' and 'followers' list of other users, even by people who do not have a TikTok account.

Recommended Safety Adjustments

TikTok should adjust the default settings of minors' public accounts so that the content is by default only visible to TikTok users accepted by the children, the Commission said.

TikTok's Response to Allegations

TikTok said it would review the EU findings and work constructively with the regulator.

"Teen accounts on TikTok have more than 50 preset privacy and safety features, informed by experts, from the moment they set up an account," the company said.

"Under 18 accounts are private by default and we are one of the only platforms where younger teens cannot use direct messaging or have their content eligible to appear in the For You feed," it said.

Potential Consequences and Next Steps

TikTok can now examine the Commission's documents and respond before the watchdog issues a decision that could include a fine of as much as 6% of its global annual turnover.

Statements from EU Officials

"The Digital Services Act requires platforms to build protections for minors into the design of their services, and holds them to account when they fail to do so," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement. "A high level of protection should not be an opt-in; it should be the default."

Previous and Ongoing Cases

The company offered concessions to stave off fines in two previous cases while a third case is still ongoing. 

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission’s preliminary findings accuse TikTok of enabling minors to have public accounts by default, exposing them to cyberbullying or contact by strangers, and making private accounts discoverable via others’ follow lists
  • This is at least the fourth DSA-related action against TikTok in two years, following earlier probes over addictive design features, transparency obligations, and a pending case over data protection for children
  • TikTok disputes the charges, noting extensive safety settings for teens, and will now have the opportunity to respond before a potential fine

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has TikTok been charged by the EU?
TikTok was charged for breaching EU online safety rules, specifically for design features that may expose children to cyberbullying and predators.
What EU law is TikTok accused of violating?
TikTok is accused of violating the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to better protect minors from illegal and harmful content.
What penalties could TikTok face if found guilty?
TikTok could face a fine of up to 6% of its global annual turnover if deemed in breach of the Digital Services Act.
What steps does the EU recommend TikTok take to improve child safety?
The EU recommends setting minors' accounts to private by default and limiting account discoverability to protect children.
How has TikTok responded to the EU charges?
TikTok stated it will review the EU findings and work constructively with regulators, highlighting existing privacy and safety features for teen accounts.

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