ECB to Launch Euro Liquidity Facility for Non-Euro Central Banks in Q4 2026
ECB Announces Euro Liquidity Facility Details and Onboarding Process
Introduction to the Euro Liquidity Facility
FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to make its new euro liquidity facility available to non-euro area central banks from the fourth quarter and it has started 'onboarding' institutions interested in the facility, the ECB said.
Facility Features and Loan Terms
Liquidity Amount and Collateral Requirements
Banks taking part in the facility can receive up to 50 billion euros of liquidity in the form of loans against high-quality euro-denominated collateral, priced at the main refinancing operations rate plus a spread.
Onboarding and Access Timeline
"Onboarded central banks can use EUREP funds flexibly, without ex ante restrictions," the ECB said. "After completing the onboarding process, central banks will be able to draw from the facility as of the fourth quarter of 2026."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)