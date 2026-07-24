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ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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ECB to Launch Euro Liquidity Facility for Non-Euro Central Banks in Q4 2026

ECB Announces Euro Liquidity Facility Details and Onboarding Process

Introduction to the Euro Liquidity Facility

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to make its new euro liquidity facility available to non-euro area central banks from the fourth quarter and it has started 'onboarding' institutions interested in the facility, the ECB said.

Facility Features and Loan Terms

Liquidity Amount and Collateral Requirements

Banks taking part in the facility can receive up to 50 billion euros of liquidity in the form of loans against high-quality euro-denominated collateral, priced at the main refinancing operations rate plus a spread.

Onboarding and Access Timeline

"Onboarded central banks can use EUREP funds flexibly, without ex ante restrictions," the ECB said. "After completing the onboarding process, central banks will be able to draw from the facility as of the fourth quarter of 2026."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The EUREP facility allows non‑euro‑area central banks to borrow up to €50 billion against high‑quality euro‑denominated collateral at a rate tied to the ECB’s main refinancing rate plus a spread
  • Onboarding of institutions began in the third quarter of 2026, and access becomes available from the fourth quarter of 2026
  • EUREP enhances monetary policy transmission and serves as a backstop to reduce the risk of euro funding pressures spilling into euro‑area markets

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's new euro liquidity facility?
The ECB's new euro liquidity facility allows non-euro area central banks to access up to €50 billion in loans against high-quality euro-denominated collateral.
When will the ECB's liquidity facility be available for non-euro area central banks?
Non-euro area central banks will be able to access the liquidity facility starting from the fourth quarter of 2026.
What are the requirements to participate in the ECB's liquidity facility?
Participating banks must provide high-quality euro-denominated collateral and go through an onboarding process with the ECB.
How is the interest rate for the ECB's liquidity facility determined?
Loans from the facility are priced at the main refinancing operations rate plus a spread.
Can central banks use EUREP funds flexibly?
Yes, once onboarded, central banks can use EUREP funds flexibly without ex ante restrictions.

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