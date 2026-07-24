Euro Zone Consumers Lower Inflation Expectations in June, ECB Reports
ECB Consumer Expectations Survey Results
FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers cut their inflation expectations last month, likely encouraged by a truce in the Middle East that had brought down energy prices but proved short lived, a European Central Bank poll showed.
Short-Term Inflation Expectations
12-Month Outlook
The median respondent in the ECB's Consumer Expectations Survey saw inflation over the following 12 months at 3.0% in June, down from 3.5% in May.
Medium and Long-Term Inflation Expectations
Three-Year Outlook
Expectations for inflation three years ahead declined to 2.8% from 2.9%.
Five-Year Outlook
The view five years ahead was unchanged at 2.4%.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)