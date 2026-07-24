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Euro zone consumers cut inflation expectations in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone consumers cut inflation expectations in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Euro Zone Consumers Lower Inflation Expectations in June, ECB Reports

ECB Consumer Expectations Survey Results

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers cut their inflation expectations last month, likely encouraged by a truce in the Middle East that had brought down energy prices but proved short lived, a European Central Bank poll showed.

Short-Term Inflation Expectations

12-Month Outlook

The median respondent in the ECB's Consumer Expectations Survey saw inflation over the following 12 months at 3.0% in June, down from 3.5% in May.

Medium and Long-Term Inflation Expectations

Three-Year Outlook

Expectations for inflation three years ahead declined to 2.8% from 2.9%.

Five-Year Outlook

The view five years ahead was unchanged at 2.4%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Consumers’ 12‑month inflation expectations fell to 3.0% in June, down from 3.5% in May, signalling a pullback in short‑term price pressure outlooks. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Three‑year inflation expectations slipped to 2.8% from 2.9%, while longer‑term (five‑year) expectations remained anchored at 2.4%, suggesting that longer‑horizon price beliefs remain stable. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • The moderation in near‑term inflation expectations coincided with easing energy costs following a temporary truce in the Middle East and softer actual inflation data in major euro‑zone economies, easing pressure on the ECB. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to euro zone consumers' inflation expectations in June?
Euro zone consumers lowered their inflation expectations in June, according to an ECB poll.
What was the inflation expectation for the next 12 months?
The median expectation for inflation over the next 12 months fell to 3.0% in June from 3.5% in May.
How did expectations for longer-term inflation change?
Expectations for inflation three years ahead declined to 2.8%, while five-year expectations remained at 2.4%.
What contributed to the lower inflation expectations?
A truce in the Middle East brought down energy prices, contributing to lower consumer inflation expectations.

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