GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Faces Setback as Bank of England Decision and Geopolitical Risks Loom

Market Overview and Key Influences on the British Pound

By Niket Nishant

Recent Performance of Sterling

July 24 (Reuters) - The British pound looked set to snap a three-week winning streak on Friday, as a softer inflation reading and the deteriorating Middle East conflict prompted investors to reassess their positioning ahead of the central bank meeting next week.

Sterling was trading marginally higher on the day, at $1.3318 versus the dollar, but was set for losses of 1% for the week should current levels hold. The currency has retreated after hitting its highest since May last week.

It ticked 0.10% lower against the euro at 1.1692 euros, for its fourth consecutive session lower.

Factors Shaping Sterling's Outlook

Interest Rate Expectations

Competing forces are shaping the outlook for the pound, as rate-hike expectations clash with questions surrounding the fiscal outlook.

Traders are pricing in at least one rate hike by the Bank of England, according to data compiled by LSEG. Higher rates typically support a currency.

Fiscal Policy Uncertainty

However, investors are still looking for clarity on new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's fiscal plans. Finance minister John Healey is seen as a safe pair of hands, but markets are still in a wait-and-see mode.

Upcoming Bank of England Meeting

The BoE faces a difficult balancing act ahead, and next week's meeting will be under scrutiny.

Any indication that policymakers are leaning towards a prolonged pause could weigh on sterling, while a more cautious tone on inflation risks may offer the currency some support.

Analyst Perspectives

"The pound rally in July was overdone. Current inflation dynamics should be consistent with most MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) members remaining on hold," TD Securities economists wrote.

Geopolitical Risks and Inflation Data

Middle East Conflict and Oil Prices

The deteriorating Middle East conflict has also added a layer of uncertainty. Earlier this week, data showed that inflation cooled by more than expected in June, but oil prices jumped over $100 a barrel for the first time since May this week.

Expert Commentary

"We see a relatively low likelihood that tensions in the region ease significantly enough to ease shipping, crude prices, and indeed refined products," said Benjamin Jones, global head of research at Invesco.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • UK annual inflation eased to 2.6% in June, tempering BoE rate‑hike expectations despite still‑elevated prices (investing.com)
  • Brent crude has surged above $100/bbl amid Middle East conflict, increasing inflation risks and market uncertainty (apnews.com)
  • Markets are pricing at least one BoE rate hike later in 2026, but clarity on fiscal policy under PM Burnham remains lacking (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling set to end its three-week winning run?
A softer inflation reading and escalating Middle East conflict are prompting investors to reassess their positions ahead of the upcoming Bank of England meeting.
How has sterling performed against major currencies this week?
Sterling has retreated from its highs and is set for a 1% weekly loss against the dollar, while also slipping against the euro for the fourth consecutive session.
What factors are influencing the outlook for the British pound?
Competing forces include rate-hike expectations versus uncertainty around the new UK government's fiscal plans and geopolitical tensions.
What impact could the Bank of England's next meeting have on sterling?
A prolonged pause from policymakers may weaken sterling, while a cautious stance on inflation could offer some support to the currency.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low

Munich Re net profit tops expectations as major-loss costs stay low

Image for German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications

German battery maker Varta files insolvency applications

Image for Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links

Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links

Image for WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

Image for Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations
Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations
Image for Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment
Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment
Image for ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
Image for Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Image for Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba
Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba
Image for US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge
US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge
Image for TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says
TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says
Image for China adds 14 EU entities to export control list over Russia-related sanctions
China adds 14 EU entities to export control list over Russia-related sanctions
Image for Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit
Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit
Image for Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations
Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations
Image for UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows
UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows
Image for ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4
ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4
View All Finance Posts