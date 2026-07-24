FTSE 100 Climbs Led by HSBC Amid Geopolitical Concerns and Oil Price Moves

Market Performance and Key Drivers

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index climbed on Friday, helped by gains in HSBC that boosted financial stocks, while investors monitored rising oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to 10,674.68 points by 1018 GMT while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.3%. Both were on track to end the week higher.

Financial Sector Highlights

HSBC's Strategic Moves

• HSBC rose 1.2% after Allianz agreed to acquire its life insurance business in Singapore for S$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion), as the lender continues to streamline operations and focus on its core Asian banking business.

Investment Banks and Brokerages

• Investment banks and brokerages rose 1.6%, leading sectoral gains, with 3i Group at the top of the benchmark index, up 3.1%, after UBS raised its target price on the investment company to 3,200 pence from 2,900 pence.

Geopolitical and Energy Market Developments

Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices

• On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump promised "major military punishment" for Iran and its Houthi allies after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, heightening concerns about disruptions to energy flows and a broader regional conflict, though oil prices retreated. [O/R]

Energy Sector Performance

• Energy shares fell 1.1%, with BP and Shell down 1.6% and 0.9% respectively.

Other Economic and Market Updates

Tariffs and Trade

• In other news, the United States imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners.

UK Economic Indicators

Retail Sales Growth

• British retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, official data showed, adding to evidence of a pickup in economic activity as warm weather and the soccer World Cup boosted consumer spending.

Business Growth Reports

• British firms reported their first growth in three months in July, helped by a brief respite in the U.S.-Iran war.

Notable Stock Movements

• Among individual stocks, discoverIE rose 12.5% to the top of the FTSE midcap index after the electronics components maker said its annual earnings are expected to exceed market expectations.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)