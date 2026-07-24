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London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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FTSE 100 Climbs Led by HSBC Amid Geopolitical Concerns and Oil Price Moves

Market Performance and Key Drivers

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index climbed on Friday, helped by gains in HSBC that boosted financial stocks, while investors monitored rising oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to 10,674.68 points by 1018 GMT while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.3%. Both were on track to end the week higher.

Financial Sector Highlights

HSBC's Strategic Moves

• HSBC rose 1.2% after Allianz agreed to acquire its life insurance business in Singapore for S$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion), as the lender continues to streamline operations and focus on its core Asian banking business.

Investment Banks and Brokerages

• Investment banks and brokerages rose 1.6%, leading sectoral gains, with 3i Group at the top of the benchmark index, up 3.1%, after UBS raised its target price on the investment company to 3,200 pence from 2,900 pence.

Geopolitical and Energy Market Developments

Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices

• On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump promised "major military punishment" for Iran and its Houthi allies after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, heightening concerns about disruptions to energy flows and a broader regional conflict, though oil prices retreated. [O/R]

Energy Sector Performance

• Energy shares fell 1.1%, with BP and Shell down 1.6% and 0.9% respectively.

Other Economic and Market Updates

Tariffs and Trade

• In other news, the United States imposed new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners.

UK Economic Indicators

Retail Sales Growth

• British retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, official data showed, adding to evidence of a pickup in economic activity as warm weather and the soccer World Cup boosted consumer spending.

Business Growth Reports

• British firms reported their first growth in three months in July, helped by a brief respite in the U.S.-Iran war.

Notable Stock Movements

• Among individual stocks, discoverIE rose 12.5% to the top of the FTSE midcap index after the electronics components maker said its annual earnings are expected to exceed market expectations.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC shares rose 1.2% after agreeing to sell its life and health insurance business in Singapore to Allianz for S$2.7 billion (≈ US$2.1 billion), expecting to boost its CET1 ratio by up to 15 basis points and generate a US$1.8 billion pre-tax gain (live.euronext.com).
  • Investment banks and brokerages led sector gains, including 3i Group jumping 3.1% after UBS raised its price target to 2,900 pence (from 2,700 pence), reaffirming a 'Buy' rating (stockanalysis.com).
  • UK retail sales surprised with a 1.0% monthly gain in June—well above expectations—for volume growth, underpinned by hot weather and World Cup-related spending, lifting year-on-year volumes by 4.2% (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise?
The FTSE 100 climbed due to strong gains in HSBC, which lifted financial stocks, and a positive performance by investment banks and brokerages.
How did Middle East tensions affect the stock market?
Escalating tensions in the Middle East led to volatility in oil prices and affected energy shares like BP and Shell, which fell despite initial concerns.
What was the impact of HSBC's deal in Singapore?
HSBC shares rose 1.2% after Allianz agreed to acquire its Singapore life insurance business, helping streamline HSBC's focus on core Asian operations.
Which stocks performed notably on the FTSE 100 and 250?
3i Group outperformed on FTSE 100 after a UBS price upgrade, and discoverIE soared 12.5% on FTSE 250 after exceeding earnings expectations.
How did new US tariffs impact market sentiment?
The introduction of US tariffs on goods from 60 countries added to investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical developments.

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