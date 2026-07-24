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Finance

China adds 14 EU entities to export control list over Russia-related sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance International Relations Global trade Sanctions Export Control

China Adds 14 EU Entities to Export Control List Over Russia Sanctions

China's Response to EU Sanctions on Russia

Immediate Export Ban on Dual-Use Items

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China is banning the export of dual-use items to 14 additional European Union entities with immediate effect, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, adding that the measure was in response to the EU's latest sanctions against Russia.

Details of the EU Sanctions and Chinese Entities Involved

The EU adopted on Thursday its 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, and the Commerce Ministry said 14 Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises had been put under sanction.

European Entities Targeted by China's Export Ban

The European entities banned by China from receiving dual-use items include German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG and Polish electronics company Vigo Photonics S.A., the ministry said in a statement.

Restrictions on Foreign Organisations and Individuals

It said foreign organisations and individuals were also prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to the entities, while Chinese exporters may apply for permission in exceptional cases.

Understanding Dual-Use Items

Dual-use items are goods, software or technologies that have both civilian and military applications, including certain rare earth elements that are essential for making drones and chips.

Background: China's Export Control List and Previous Actions

Focus on U.S. and Japanese Entities

Beijing's export control list has most frequently targeted U.S. and Japanese entities. In April, it placed seven European entities on the list over arms sales to Taiwan in a rare case of Europe-targeted sanctions linked to the Taiwan issue.

EU's Latest Export Curbs

Expansion of the EU's Sanctions List

The EU said in a statement on Thursday that it had added 51 new entities - including some based in China - to the list of those subject to tighter export curbs on dual-use goods and technologies due to their support of Russia's military and industrial complex.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom;Editing by Gareth Jones and Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • China retaliated against the EU’s 21st sanctions on Russia by expanding its export control list to cover 14 additional EU entities.
  • This move continues a pattern of Beijing targeting dual-use goods—items that can serve both civilian and military purposes—especially amid geopolitical disputes.
  • Although China typically focuses on U.S. and Japanese targets, this expansion underscores the growing sensitivity of Sino‑EU trade amid security-related tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China add 14 EU entities to its export control list?
China added 14 EU entities to its export control list in response to the EU's new sanctions package against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
What items are banned for export to these EU entities?
China has banned the export of dual-use items, which are goods, software, or technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
Which companies are named in China's export ban?
German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG and Polish electronics company Vigo Photonics S.A. are among the banned entities.
Can Chinese exporters receive exceptions for these exports?
Chinese exporters may apply for permission to export under exceptional circumstances, but foreign organizations cannot transfer or supply these items.
What triggered the EU's recent sanctions against Russia?
The EU imposed its 21st package of sanctions against Russia due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and support for its military and industrial complex.

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