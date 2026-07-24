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Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Europe

Spain Declares Emergency; Wildfires Trigger Mass Evacuations and EU Response

Europe Faces Unprecedented Wildfire Crisis

By Michael Francis Gore and Stephane Mahe

NAVALUENGA, Spain/LEGE-CAP-FERRET, France, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain declared a national emergency over wildfires for the first time on Friday and France asked for help from the European Union to tackle a blaze on the Atlantic coast as searing heat fuelled fires across Europe and forced tens of thousands of evacuations.

Mass Evacuations in France and Spain

French authorities ordered the total evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula, a tourism hotspot, due to a large wildfire. Some 40,000 people were evacuated from the area, many brought to safety by boat, officials said.

In Spain, more than 10,000 people were evacuated from towns in the mountains west of the capital, Madrid, as three fires in the region and neighbouring Avila province prompted the government to declare a national emergency, which allows it to take charge of coordinating the response.

Spain's First National Emergency Due to Wildfires

It was the first time such a measure has been taken due to a wildfire. The last time Spain declared the same level of emergency alert was during a massive nationwide power blackout last year.

Local Impact and Community Response

'NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT'

In Navaluenga in Avila province, local residents wearing masks because of the smoke stood watching firefighting helicopters scoop up water from the town's river late on Thursday.

"I've lived here for 36 years and I've never seen anything like it. Nor did I expect it. I thought they were going to get it under control last night, but it was already late, and it was all out of control," local resident Javier Martin told Reuters.

More than 270 emergency personnel and 40 ground units have been deployed in the affected areas, alongside several Military Emergency Unit (UME) contingents, Spanish officials said.

Scale of Destruction and Ongoing Threats

More than 350 fires have burned in Spain so far this year, according to the EU's European Forest Fire Information Service. In 2025, a record surface area was destroyed.

International Response and EU Involvement

The French order for a total evacuation of the Cap Ferret area, which is home to many valuable properties and is currently full of tourists enjoying their summer vacations in camp sites and rental homes, underlined the severity of the fire.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had asked for firefighting support from the EU to help tackle the Cap Ferret blaze, which has already devastated 8,700 hectares (21,500 acres).

"France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism," Macron wrote on X on Friday, adding that several specialist aircraft from other European countries should soon be on their way to help.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Camille Raynaud in Paris;Writing by Charlie Devereux;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain invoked a national emergency—its first due to wildfire—to mobilise and coordinate resources amid simultaneous blazes near Madrid and Avila, evacuating over 10,000 people (streetinsider.com)
  • In France, a wildfire on the Cap Ferret peninsula forced evacuations of over 10,000 tourists and residents; Paris has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and requested aerial firefighting reinforcements (internazionale.it)
  • The wildfire season across Europe, particularly in Spain, is intensifying—with nearly 50,000 hectares burned in Spain so far and last year marking the EU’s most destructive wildfire season on record, underscoring climate change risks (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain declare a national emergency?
Spain declared a national emergency due to severe wildfires that forced more than 10,000 people to evacuate from towns near Madrid and Avila province.
How many people were evacuated in France’s Cap Ferret region?
French authorities ordered the evacuation of 40,000 people from the Cap Ferret peninsula due to a large wildfire.
What measures are being taken to control the wildfires in Spain?
Spain deployed over 270 emergency personnel, 40 ground units, and the Military Emergency Unit to coordinate firefighting efforts.
How is the European Union involved in the wildfire response?
France requested EU civil protection assistance to combat the Cap Ferret blaze, with specialist aircraft from other European countries expected to help.

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