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Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Global Equity Funds Draw Inflows for Ninth Consecutive Week on Earnings Optimism

Investor Sentiment and Fund Flows Overview

Global Equity Fund Inflows Continue

July 24 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted inflows for a ninth straight week through July 22 as investors remained optimistic about a robust earnings season despite an escalation in Middle East tensions and the recent weakness in semiconductor stocks.

They bought a net $10.51 billion in global equity funds during the week, slightly below the previous week's $12.48 billion in purchases, according to LSEG Lipper data.

Regional and Sector-Specific Trends

European and Asian Equity Fund Performance

Optimism over the ongoing earnings season boosted demand for European equity funds, as quarterly profits at European blue-chip companies are estimated to grow at their fastest pace in more than three years, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data. Recruiter Randstad, along with energy firms TotalEnergies and Repsol, have all reported strong results.

Investors bought a net $10.29 billion in European equity funds, following roughly $8.87 billion in net purchases the previous week. Asian funds attracted $4.5 billion in inflows, while U.S. funds saw net outflows of $7.34 billion.

Sector-Specific Fund Inflows

Among sector-specific funds, technology-sector funds attracted a net $2.12 billion, a fourth consecutive weekly inflow. Financials and healthcare funds drew inflows of $1.7 billion and $1.36 billion, respectively.

Bond and Money Market Fund Movements

Bond Fund Outflows and Inflows

Meanwhile, net investments in global bond funds fell to a 16-week low of $3.34 billion, as renewed gains in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns.

Global short-term bond funds recorded outflows of $5.75 billion after 13 consecutive weeks of inflows. However, investors bought a net $1.74 billion in government bond funds, $856 million in loan participation funds, and $806 million in euro-denominated bond funds.

Money Market Fund Trends

Money market funds remained out of favour for a second consecutive week, posting net outflows of $40.97 billion.

Commodities and Emerging Markets

Commodities Fund Inflows

In commodities, investors poured a net $166 million into energy funds and $1.46 billion into gold and other precious metals funds, a second consecutive week of net purchases.

Emerging Market Fund Activity

Data covering 28,874 emerging-market funds showed that equity funds attracted $3.96 billion in inflows for a second straight week, while bond funds recorded modest weekly outflows of $43.58 million.

Reporting

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds attracted $10.51 bn in inflows in the week to July 22, marking the ninth straight week of gains, though below the prior week’s $12.48 bn (investing.com).
  • European equity funds led regional flows with $10.29 bn in purchases, supported by expectations of the strongest earnings growth in over three years, especially from energy sectors (live.euronext.com).
  • Technology-sector funds continued to draw investor interest, securing $2.12 bn, while money market funds saw substantial outflows (~$41 bn), and commodities like gold and energy attracted modest inflows (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the inflows into global equity funds this week?
Optimism over robust earnings season, especially in Europe, drove inflows into global equity funds.
How much did investors put into global equity funds during the week?
Investors bought a net $10.51 billion in global equity funds during the week through July 22.
Which regions saw the largest equity fund inflows?
European equity funds saw the largest inflows, with $10.29 billion in net purchases.
How did sector-specific funds perform?
Technology-sector funds attracted $2.12 billion, financials $1.7 billion, and healthcare $1.36 billion in inflows.
What happened to global bond and money market funds?
Bond fund inflows fell to a 16-week low, while money market funds saw outflows for the second week in a row.

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