ECB Extends Climate Criteria for Collateral to Non-Financial Debtors
ECB Expands Climate-Related Collateral Framework
Introduction to the ECB's Climate Criteria Extension
FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it would extend the use of climate factors in the Eurosystem collateral framework to certain credit claims involving non-financial debtors.
Implications for Non-Financial Debtors
Impact on Collateral Eligibility
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Linda Pasquini)