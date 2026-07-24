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ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB Climate Policy Markets

ECB Extends Climate Criteria for Collateral to Non-Financial Debtors

ECB Expands Climate-Related Collateral Framework

Introduction to the ECB's Climate Criteria Extension

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it would extend the use of climate factors in the Eurosystem collateral framework to certain credit claims involving non-financial debtors. 

Implications for Non-Financial Debtors

Impact on Collateral Eligibility

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The “climate factor” will now apply not only to marketable assets but also to eligible credit claims involving non‑financial debtors, marking a broader integration of climate risk into collateral valuation.
  • The adjustment mechanism—applied since mid‑June 2026—is designed to buffer the Eurosystem against valuation volatility due to climate transition shocks while preserving collateral availability and operational effectiveness.
  • This expansion builds on the ECB’s 2025 climate factor initiative and aligns with recent legal amendments to Guideline (EU) 2015/510, reflecting an evolving regulatory framework to address climate‑related financial risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What change did the ECB announce regarding its collateral framework?
The ECB announced it would extend the use of climate factors in the Eurosystem collateral framework to certain credit claims involving non-financial debtors.
Which assets are newly affected by the ECB's climate criteria extension?
Credit claims involving non-financial debtors are now included in the ECB's climate-focused collateral framework.
Why is the ECB including climate factors in its collateral framework?
The ECB aims to incorporate climate considerations into its monetary policy tools, such as the collateral framework, to address climate-related financial risks.

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