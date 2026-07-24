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Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Commerzbank Agrees to Enter Takeover Talks With UniCredit After Resistance

Commerzbank Opens Negotiations With UniCredit

By John O'Donnell

Background to the Takeover Offer

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank said it would enter talks with UniCredit to buy the German bank, ending months of resistance to the unwanted Italian takeover offer.

Chairman's Statement on the Decision

The bank's chairman, Jens Weidmann, said that the Italian bank's dominance of its shareholder base meant "constructive talks" were needed to establish a framework in the interests of shareholders and staff.

Regret and Rationale for Entering Talks

Weidmann expressed regret about the move, saying the bank would have preferred a different outcome, but signaled that he had little choice but to enter the talks with Italy's UniCredit.

"We have to have constructive talks to establish the key parameters for staff, shareholders and the customers of the bank," Weidmann said in a statement.

Outlook for Negotiations

"Everyone needs to act like adults now, because one thing is certain: These discussions are in UniCredit's interest as well, and there will be no shortcut via Berlin," he said in the statement to Reuters on Friday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Editing by Ludwig Burger and Miranda Murray)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Commerzbank agree to takeover talks with UniCredit?
Commerzbank agreed to talks with UniCredit due to the Italian bank's dominant shareholder position, despite initial resistance.
Who announced Commerzbank's decision to enter talks with UniCredit?
Commerzbank's chairman, Jens Weidmann, announced the decision to enter talks with UniCredit.
What are the main concerns mentioned about the takeover?
Concerns include the interests of shareholders and staff and the need for a constructive framework during the talks.
What did Commerzbank's chairman say about the discussions?
Jens Weidmann emphasized that the discussions must be constructive and are in the interests of both UniCredit and Commerzbank stakeholders.

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