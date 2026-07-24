GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK firms report first growth in three months, cost pressures ease - PMIs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK firms report first growth in three months, cost pressures ease - PMIs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Firms Report First Growth in Three Months as Cost Pressures Ease, PMIs Show

By Suban Abdulla

UK Economic Activity Rebounds Amid Easing Cost Pressures

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British firms reported their first growth in three months in July, helped by a brief respite in the Iran war, and were the most upbeat since the conflict began, according to a survey that may provide early encouragement for for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

PMI Data Indicates Expansion

The S&P Global UK Composite ‌Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.1 from 49.3 in June, according to a provisional estimate, the strongest reading since February and above all forecasts in a Reuters poll that pointed to only a small ​improvement to 49.7.

Understanding the PMI Readings

Readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity, while those below that level point to contraction.

Sector Performance: Services and Manufacturing

S&P's services flash PMI rose to 51.8 from 48.8, its strongest since April, while the manufacturing equivalent rose to 52.8 from 52.5.

Factors Behind the Growth

Impact of External Events and Consumer Behavior

Chris Williamson, S&P Global Market Intelligence's chief business economist, said hospitality firms benefited from hot weather, the soccer World Cup and people opting to holiday in Britain as high costs and uncertainty deterred overseas travel. 

Cost Pressures and Input Price Inflation

Services and manufacturing businesses reported the combined weakest input price inflation since February, helped by lower fuel and raw material costs as a brief de-escalation in the Gulf conflict reduced oil prices before tensions flared up again. 

Effect on Monetary Policy

"Price pressures cooled thanks to the lower oil prices seen during the first half of the month, which could strengthen speculation that the Bank of England will hold off raising interest rates," Williamson said. 

The BoE is expected to hold interest rates at 3.75% next week as it assesses the impact of the conflict. 

"However, inflationary pressures clearly remain elevated, as the ongoing energy shock and supply squeeze from the war in the Middle East continues to add to existing business cost pressures from earlier government policies," Williamson said.

Labour Market and Business Sentiment

Employment Trends

The survey's employment measure has declined continuously since the first budget of former finance minister Rachel Reeves in 2024 which included a rise in social security contributions paid by employers.

Business Optimism and Risks

Business optimism about the year ahead was the highest since February with companies citing relief from geopolitical tensions and the drop in oil prices in the first part of July. 

But the more recent re-escalation in tensions risks derailing the easing in cost pressures, S&P said.

While some firms also pointed to a boost from AI investment spending, others were concerned about the broader UK economic outlook and elevated domestic business uncertainty.

Government Response and Consumer Confidence

Policy Measures by the New Prime Minister

Burnham has offered more support to households and businesses since becoming prime minister on Monday, announcing a cut in business rates for many hospitality firms, a cap on bus fares and the removal of tax on domestic electricity bills.  

Consumer Sentiment

The GfK consumer confidence index, published separately on Friday, showed consumers have this month become the most optimistic since January on hopes of a turnaround in the economy.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P Global UK Composite PMI climbed to 52.1 in July from 49.3 in June—its highest since February—signalling renewed expansion amid cooling costs (apnews.com).
  • Services and manufacturing PMI components both strengthened, with input-price inflation easing due to lower fuel and raw material costs after a temporary Gulf de-escalation citeturn0news9.
  • New PM Andy Burnham’s early policies—slashing hospitality business rates, removing electricity bill tax, and capping bus fares—complement PMI optimism and aim to provide economic breathing space (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the growth in UK firms in July?
Growth was boosted by lower cost pressures, hot weather, domestic holidays, and improved sentiment after easing of Iran war tensions.
What is the S&P Global UK Composite PMI reading for July?
The S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.1 in July from 49.3 in June, signaling renewed growth.
How have cost pressures changed for UK businesses?
Cost pressures eased due to lower fuel and raw material costs as a result of a brief de-escalation in the Gulf conflict, but concerns remain due to ongoing geopolitical risks.
What actions has Prime Minister Andy Burnham taken to support businesses?
Andy Burnham announced a cut in business rates for hospitality firms, a cap on bus fares, and removal of tax on domestic electricity bills.
How has consumer confidence changed in the UK?
The GfK consumer confidence index showed that UK consumer optimism reached its highest level since January, driven by hopes of an economic turnaround.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit

Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit

Image for Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations

Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations

Image for UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows

UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows

Image for ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4

ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4

Image for Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads

Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads

Image for Euro zone consumers cut inflation expectations in June

Euro zone consumers cut inflation expectations in June

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro zone firms struggle to raise consumer prices after Iran shock, ECB poll shows
Euro zone firms struggle to raise consumer prices after Iran shock, ECB poll shows
Image for Euro zone business activity returns to growth in July for first time in four months, PMI shows
Euro zone business activity returns to growth in July for first time in four months, PMI shows
Image for ECB survey shows broadly unchanged inflation outlook
ECB survey shows broadly unchanged inflation outlook
Image for Stagflation talk returns to rattle markets as oil rebounds to $100
Stagflation talk returns to rattle markets as oil rebounds to $100
Image for German top court says Afghan admission pledges cannot be revoked en masse
German top court says Afghan admission pledges cannot be revoked en masse
Image for Wise tumbles after US declines national trust bank application
Wise tumbles after US declines national trust bank application
Image for Dutch engineering firm Arcadis confirms takeover bid from WSP
Dutch engineering firm Arcadis confirms takeover bid from WSP
Image for German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows
German business activity returns to growth after four months, PMI shows
Image for French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show
French private sector contraction eased in July, flash PMIs show
Image for Russia's Novatek says H1 net profit edges down 3% year-on-year to $2.8 billion
Russia's Novatek says H1 net profit edges down 3% year-on-year to $2.8 billion
Image for Reaction to US imposing new tariffs on 60 trading partners
Reaction to US imposing new tariffs on 60 trading partners
Image for From steppe to sea, a Ukrainian drone unit hunts Russian ships
From steppe to sea, a Ukrainian drone unit hunts Russian ships
View All Finance Posts