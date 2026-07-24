UK Firms Anticipate Slower Price Rises and Wage Growth, BoE Survey Finds

Bank of England Survey Reveals Business Expectations

Overview of Survey Findings

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British businesses expect to increase prices and wages by a bit less in the year ahead after a ceasefire in the Iran war briefly pushed down energy prices, according to a survey published by the Bank of England on Friday.

Price Growth Expectations

The monthly Decision Maker Panel showed companies in the three months to July expected price growth of 3.9% in ​the coming 12 months, down from a more than two-year high of 4.1​% in the three months to June although still above the rate of 3.4% expected in February before ⁠the war started.

Wage Growth Expectations

Expectations for year-ahead wage growth fell 0.1 percentage points to 3.4%.

Implications for Monetary Policy

Central Bank Response

The data is likely to be welcomed by the central bank which is closely watching price setting by firms and wage growth. It is expected to keep interest rates on hold next week.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)