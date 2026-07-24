GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spanish hotel chain Melia completes exit from Cuba

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Tourism

Melia Exits Cuba: Spanish Hotel Chain Ends 34-Property Operations Amid Crisis

Melia's Withdrawal and the Impact on Cuba's Tourism Sector

By Ayose Naranjo

Melia Ceases Operations in Cuba

HAVANA, July 24 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel group Melia said it has ceased all operations of its 34 hotels in Cuba on Friday amid the hardening of U.S. sanctions and the island’s growing economic crisis.

Reasons Behind the Exit

Melia cited operational, legal, and financial difficulties as the determining factors for its departure from the island, where it has had a major presence since 1990. The hotels were run through its Portuguese subsidiary ​Ilha Bela Gestao E Turismo.

Timeline of Withdrawal

Friday’s complete withdrawal from Cuba follows Melia’s announcement last month that it was ceasing operations of 15 of its 34 hotels.

Broader Industry Impact

Other Spanish Hotel Chains Follow Suit

Its departure follows recent announcements from privately-owned Iberostar and Barceló, marking the end of decades of involvement in the island’s tourism market by the three main Spanish hotel chains.

Decline in Tourism

Tourism, a key engine of Cuba's economy, has slumped this year as the island faces a widening economic crisis amid an oil blockade imposed by the U.S. at the beginning of 2026. Between January and April, international visitor arrivals fell to 328,608, a 56% drop from the same period in 2025.

Local Perspective

“There is no tourism flow, there is no income, and no economy. The impact is huge,” said Teresa Carrillo, a 62-year-old resident of Havana.

Sanctions and International Business Exodus

U.S. Sanctions Intensify

Pressure from Washington increased earlier this month when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Cuba's Ministry of Tourism.

Wider Corporate Departures

The hotel closures come amid a wider exodus of international companies, including financial and logistics businesses, evaluating the increased risk of operating in Cuba after Washington’s tightened sanctions.

Financial and Airline Withdrawals

Visa and Mastercard halted several operations, while key airlines such as Air France, Turkish Airlines, Iberia, and World2Fly suspended flights to the island.

(Reporting by Ayose Naranjo in Havana; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Meliá completed its withdrawal from Cuba on July 24, 2026, citing persistent operational, legal and financial difficulties exacerbated by US sanctions (elpais.com).
  • This follows an earlier June decision to cease management of 15 of its 34 hotels as pressure from US Executive Order 14404 and sanctions on Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism intensified (investegate.co.uk).
  • Cuba’s tourism sector is collapsing amid an oil blockade, power shortages and travel bans, with international arrivals plunging over 50 percent in early 2026 (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Melia leave Cuba?
Melia cited operational, legal, and financial difficulties driven by increasing US sanctions and Cuba's economic crisis.
How many hotels did Melia operate in Cuba?
Melia operated 34 hotels in Cuba before announcing their complete withdrawal.
What other companies exited Cuba recently?
Other Spanish hotel chains such as Iberostar and Barceló have also withdrawn, along with some financial and logistics companies.
How has tourism in Cuba been affected?
International visitor arrivals dropped 56% between January and April compared to 2025, severely impacting Cuba's economy.
What actions have international companies taken in response to US sanctions?
Visa and Mastercard halted some operations, and major airlines suspended flights to Cuba following tightened US sanctions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue

Image for Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Germany's Merz picks first woman chief of staff in shake-up before state elections

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

London's FTSE 100 rises as HSBC lifts financial stocks; Middle East tensions linger

Image for Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP

Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP

Image for Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Global equity funds attract ninth weekly inflow amid upbeat earnings expectations

Image for Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Soccer-Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears
Sterling set to end three-week winning run as BoE decision nears
Image for ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
ECB extends use of certain climate factors in Eurosystem collateral framework
Image for Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says
Image for US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge
US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge
Image for TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says
TikTok charged with breaching EU tech rules on online safety for kids, EU says
Image for China adds 14 EU entities to export control list over Russia-related sanctions
China adds 14 EU entities to export control list over Russia-related sanctions
Image for Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit
Commerzbank says ready for takeover talks with UniCredit
Image for Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations
Spain declares emergency as wildfires force thousands of evacuations
Image for UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows
UK firms plan smaller price rises and wage hikes, BoE survey shows
Image for ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4
ECB to make new euro liquidity line available from Q4
Image for Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads
Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads
Image for UK firms report first growth in three months, cost pressures ease - PMIs
UK firms report first growth in three months, cost pressures ease - PMIs
View All Finance Posts