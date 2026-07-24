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Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Novo Nordisk seeks preliminary injunction against Lilly weight-loss ads

Legal Dispute Over Obesity Drug Advertising

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Friday it is seeking a preliminary U.S. court injunction to immediately block obesity and diabetes drug advertisements by Eli Lilly, in a further escalation of the rivalry between the two groups.

Denmark's Novo and U.S. pharmaceuticals group Lilly are locked in a fierce battle for dominance in the obesity drug market, which analysts expect to be worth more than $100 billion by the end of this decade in the United States alone.

Novo Nordisk's Legal Actions

Novo announced on Tuesday it had sued Lilly, arguing consumers were being misled about how the companies' products compare, and that it would seek a preliminary injunction if the U.S. group did not voluntarily remove the disputed ads.

Lilly's Response

Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of U.S. office hours on Friday. The group on Tuesday said it denied any wrongdoing and stood by its advertising, and that it would vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

Allegations of False Advertising

Novo Nordisk in its lawsuit alleges that the Lilly violated false advertising and unfair competition laws through its campaigns for obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

Comparisons Between Products

Novo claimed Lilly compared the highest approved doses of Zepbound and Mounjaro with lower doses of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic while omitting newer, higher-dose versions of Novo's medicines that it says deliver greater weight loss.

Impact on Consumer Perception

The Danish group has argued that the advertisements create a misleading impression that Lilly's products are superior and has sought a permanent injunction requiring Lilly to withdraw the campaigns and conduct corrective advertising.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Stine Jacobsen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto and Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo alleges Lilly’s ads use outdated comparative data, ignoring its recently FDA‑approved 7.2 mg Wegovy dose that showed ~19% weight loss (~47 lb) versus Zepbound’s 50 lb average, potentially misleading consumers (novonordisk.com)
  • Novo is requesting both immediate removal of the ads and corrective advertising nationwide under U.S. false‑advertising laws, including the Lanham Act (novonordisk.com)
  • The dispute underscores intense competition in the booming U.S. obesity drug market, projected to exceed $100 billion by decade‑end (qz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Novo Nordisk seeking a preliminary injunction against Lilly?
Novo Nordisk claims that Eli Lilly's obesity and diabetes drug ads mislead consumers about how their products compare.
What is the value of the U.S. obesity drug market?
Analysts expect the U.S. obesity drug market to be worth over $100 billion by the end of this decade.
What legal action has Novo Nordisk taken against Lilly?
Novo Nordisk has sued Eli Lilly in the U.S. and is seeking a preliminary injunction to block certain advertisements.
How has Eli Lilly responded to Novo Nordisk's lawsuit?
Eli Lilly denies any wrongdoing, stands by its advertising, and states it will vigorously defend against the lawsuit.

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