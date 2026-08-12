GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

UK bookmaker Evoke withholds guidance amid Bally's takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Evoke Holds Back Financial Forecast as Bally's Intralot Acquisition Advances

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Withholding Financial Guidance Amid Acquisition

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British bookmaker Evoke on Wednesday declined to provide forward-looking financial guidance, citing its pending acquisition by Greek lottery and gaming group Bally's Intralot.

Trading Performance and Customer Engagement

• Evoke said trading since the period ended June 30 has remained in line with management expectations, supported by customer engagement during the FIFA World Cup.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Acquisition Details

• Pressure from higher UK taxes and rising costs prompted the owner of brands such as William Hill and 888 to implement cost-cutting measures, before it agreed to a £243 million ($328.10 million) takeover by Bally's Intralot in June.

CEO Statement on Operating Environment

• "The first half demonstrated the resilience of the business in a significantly more challenging operating environment following substantial increases in gaming duties introduced across some of our core markets, most notably in the UK," CEO Per Widerström said.

Profit Decline and Strategic Review

• The company reported adjusted pretax profit of £0.7 million for the first half, down about 94% from a year earlier.

• Last December, Evoke said it was reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale of the company, after UK tax hikes on online gaming and sports betting forced it to withdraw its medium-term outlook.

Industry Context

• Rival Entain has also taken actions to address the tougher operating environment.

($1 = £0.7406)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Evoke deferred issuing financial guidance amid takeover by Bally’s Intralot following strategic review and UK tax pressures (lse.co.uk)
  • Trading since June 30 aligned with expectations, buoyed by customer engagement during the FIFA World Cup (lse.co.uk)
  • First‑half adjusted pre‑tax profit dropped ~94% to £0.7 million; cost pressures and elevated UK gaming duties strained results (lse.co.uk)
  • The £243 million all‑share acquisition by Bally’s Intralot received unanimous board backing and is proceeding via a scheme of arrangement, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Evoke withhold its financial guidance?
Evoke withheld forward-looking financial guidance due to its pending acquisition by Bally's Intralot.
How have UK tax increases affected Evoke?
Higher UK taxes and rising costs prompted Evoke to implement cost-cutting measures and impacted profitability.
What was Evoke's reported pretax profit for the first half?
Evoke reported an adjusted pretax profit of £0.7 million for the first half, down about 94% from the previous year.
Which brands are owned by Evoke?
Evoke owns notable brands including William Hill and 888.
Who is acquiring Evoke and for how much?
Greek lottery and gaming group Bally's Intralot is acquiring Evoke for £243 million ($328.10 million).

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar ticks up on Iran tensions, with US data in focus

Dollar ticks up on Iran tensions, with US data in focus

Image for European stocks steady, oil rises before CPI

European stocks steady, oil rises before CPI

Image for Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says

Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says

Image for TUI misses profit forecast, shares slip as Iran war dents travel bookings

TUI misses profit forecast, shares slip as Iran war dents travel bookings

Image for Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates

Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates

Image for European stocks tread water ahead of US inflation data

European stocks tread water ahead of US inflation data

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth
ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth
Image for Tata chair Chandrasekaran to step down after tension with controlling charity arm
Tata chair Chandrasekaran to step down after tension with controlling charity arm
Image for HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
Image for Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack, industry source says
Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack, industry source says
Image for UK's Balfour Beatty raises annual profit forecast on British energy and US infra demand
UK's Balfour Beatty raises annual profit forecast on British energy and US infra demand
Image for Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Image for Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns
Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns
Image for Douglas core profit lags market expectations as beauty shoppers seek deals
Douglas core profit lags market expectations as beauty shoppers seek deals
Image for Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'
Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'
Image for NZ's Luxon survives party vote, but challenge exposes cracks ahead of election
NZ's Luxon survives party vote, but challenge exposes cracks ahead of election
Image for Drones kill child, hit enterprises in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, mayor says
Drones kill child, hit enterprises in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, mayor says
Image for E.ON slightly beats forecasts as industrial business drives first-half profit
E.ON slightly beats forecasts as industrial business drives first-half profit
View All Finance Posts